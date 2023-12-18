Dutch state joins offshore green hydrogen pilot PosHYdon via EBN

News provided by

PosHYdon

18 Dec, 2023, 03:00 ET

The Dutch state is stepping in as an active partner in PosHYdon through Energie Beheer Nederland (EBN). In this pilot, green hydrogen will be produced on an operational gas platform. This will be the first time that three offshore energy systems will be integrated. The pilot is essential for the development of large-scale production of green hydrogen at sea and thus for the energy transition in the Netherlands and Northwest Europe. In order to safeguard this public interest, EBN will actively participate in the consortium. EBN is already a 40% partner in the Q13a-A platform, where the pilot will take place. PosHYdon is now approaching the final phase: the setup will be tested on land at InVesta in May 2024, and the first production of hydrogen on the platform operated by Neptune Energy is scheduled for the second half of 2024.

THE HAGUE, The Netherlands, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Michel Heijdra, Director-General for Climate and Energy at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy: "We are on the eve of the large-scale development of the North Sea as an engine for the energy transition. Electrolysis at sea will play an important role in this. In PosHYdon, the first steps are being taken to achieve this. That is why the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy sees this as an essential project. EBN's participation in the consortium guarantees a sufficiently large size of the project and ensures that the lessons learned are taken into account in the future."

Continue Reading
The Q13a-A platform operated by Neptune Energy Visual
The Q13a-A platform operated by Neptune Energy Visual
Impression of PosHYdon installation on maindeck Q13a-A
Impression of PosHYdon installation on maindeck Q13a-A

Jan Willem van Hoogstraten, CEO of Energie Beheer Nederland: "PosHYdon plays a key role in the realisation of the green hydrogen economy. An ambitious, but also challenging project with an undeniable public interest. EBN feels a great responsibility to help ensure the success of PosHYdon. For the energy transition in the Netherlands and in Northwest Europe."

About PosHYdon

In the PosHYdon project, about 80% of all lessons are learned about the offshore production of green hydrogen. This makes the project essential for a smooth roll-out towards large-scale production, as envisaged with the Esbjerg ambitions for 2050.

PosHYdon integrates three energy systems in the North Sea: offshore wind, offshore gas and offshore hydrogen and will take place on Neptune Energy's Q13a-A platform. This production platform is the first fully green electrified platform in the Dutch North Sea and is located approximately 13 kilometres off the coast of Scheveningen.

The green hydrogen will be blended with the gas and transported to the coast via the existing gas pipeline. To this end, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy has increased the blending specifications from 0.02% to 0.5% hydrogen. The 1 MW electrolyser will follow the wind profile of the Luchterduinen wind farm.

Timeline

  • May 2024 – test PosHYdon on land at InVesta, Alkmaar
  • Second half of 2024 – PosHYdon live at sea

Consortium partners

The PosHYdon consortium consists of: Nel Hydrogen, InVesta, Hatenboer, Iv-Offshore & Energy, Emerson Automation Solutions, Nexstep, TNO, Neptune Energy, Gasunie, Noordgastransport, NOGAT, DEME Offshore, TAQA, Eneco and EBN

Website: https://poshydon.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301021/PosHYdon_dec_2023_Johan_Groeneveld.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301023/Q13a_A_Johan_Groeneveld.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301022/PosHYdon_Logo.jpg

Also from this source

L'État néerlandais participe au projet pilote d'hydrogène vert offshore PosHYdon par l'intermédiaire d'EBN

L'État néerlandais participe au projet pilote d'hydrogène vert offshore PosHYdon par l'intermédiaire d'EBN

Michel Heijdra, directeur général du climat et de l'énergie au ministère des Affaires économiques et de la Politique climatique, a déclaré : « Nous...
El estado holandés se une al proyecto piloto de hidrógeno verde marino PosHYdon a través de EBN

El estado holandés se une al proyecto piloto de hidrógeno verde marino PosHYdon a través de EBN

Michel Heijdra, director general de Clima y Energía del Ministerio de Economía y Política Climática: "Estamos en vísperas del desarrollo a gran...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Alternative Energies

Image1

Joint Ventures

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.