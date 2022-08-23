Dutchie Launches Dutchie POS, an Integrated Software & Hardware Solution to Streamline Retailer Operations

Dutchie POS is easy-to-use software and hardware that powers retailer operations and helps businesses grow

BEND, Ore., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dutchie — the technology platform powering cannabis commerce — today announced the launch of Dutchie POS , the company's first self-branded point-of-sale (POS) software and hardware offering. The new hardware terminal is Dutchie's first physical product, and the launch of Dutchie POS provides retailers an easy-to-use, intuitive, and configurable platform to streamline operations while helping grow their business. Dutchie POS is immediately available to Dutchie's thousands of current and prospective customers across North America.

"Dutchie POS will immediately help our customers and the industry at large who face constraints with tools and systems that don't meet their exact business needs," said Dutchie Chief Product Officer and Co-Founder Zach Lipson. "A lack of modern solutions continues to be one of the biggest barriers to further normalizing the cannabis shopping experience. Dutchie POS is a powerful package to keep driving our mission and the entire industry forward."

Cannabis point of sale systems have different and unique needs compared to other businesses. As a highly fragmented and regulated industry, retailers have been plagued by stagnant, unreliable platforms that fail to provide a customizable, yet intuitive point of sale solution. Most retailers have to rely on a variety of different vendors and systems to run their business. Dutchie POS solves these challenges by providing a single vendor advantage to power retailer operations, no matter the size of a business or its needs.

Dutchie's new point of sale software creates an integrated, cohesive experience that acts as the operating system of a dispensary of any size. The intuitive interface is designed to empower retailers of all sizes to easily manage their retail operations. The front of house software quickly serves customers and maximizes transaction value, while simultaneously processing and reporting all compliance information. Additionally, Dutchie POS compiles actionable transaction data that provides detailed insights for better business decision making. The unified ecommerce solution perfectly complements the hardware component to streamline operations, track sales, enhance delivery, and improve the overall customer experience.

"It's incredibly challenging to run a streamlined retail operation in this industry," said Maria Lurence, Vice President of Retail at Sweet Flower. "Point of Sale systems have traditionally held operators back, however Dutchie POS propels us forward. It's flexible enough to support our unique workflows, yet simple and intuitive to use. This is the solution the cannabis industry needs."

Dutchie's new point of sale hardware terminal is strategically designed to enhance both the budtender and customer experience. Hardware setup is quick and seamless for any retailer. The device features two screens, one consumer facing, and the other budtender facing. On the consumer side, transaction costs are broken down to streamline tax and promotional information, allowing customers to follow along with the order as it's updated. On the budtender side, the device is designed to be intuitive and quick to learn, empowering the budtender to run a flawless transaction experience.

Dutchie POS is one of the latest major products to launch out of Dutchie's more than $100 million research and development investment announced as part of its Series D. The launch of Dutchie POS follows quickly on the heels of the launch of Dutchie Pay , Dutchie's fully-integrated digital payment solution to reduce reliance on cash. Dutchie POS is a culmination of years of work in the lab and from customer data and feedback to strategically develop a tool optimized for all retailers. To learn more about Dutchie, visit: https://business.dutchie.com/ .

About Dutchie:

Dutchie is the cannabis technology platform powering cannabis commerce, streamlining dispensary operations, and providing safe and easy access for consumers. Powering over 5,500 dispensaries throughout the U.S. and Canada and facilitating over $14 billion in sales annually, Dutchie is a one-stop-shop, providing solutions for point of sale, ecommerce, seamless payments, and more.

Dutchie aims to open minds to the positive societal change that cannabis brings to the world. Dutchie's solutions directly serve dispensaries and consumers alike, garnering recognition as one of Fast Company's 10 Most Innovative Companies in North America and LinkedIn's Top 50 Startups for two-years running. To learn more, please visit: https://dutchie.com .

