DuvaSawko, abeo, and Gottlieb Join Forces as Ventra Health

This platform represents diverse organizations coming together as ONE company with ONE focus. Tweet this

Healthcare industry veteran Michael O'Boyle serves as the CEO of Ventra Health.

"Our leadership team has been working tirelessly to bring three extraordinary organizations together to form Ventra Health. The Ventra name symbolizes the vision of our founders, the bold thinking of our sponsors, the dedication of our staff, and the support of our business partners."

Ventra Health will remain focused on hospital-based physician specialties, tailoring its service to the evolving needs of physician groups, hospitals, and health systems. It will enhance its Advisory Solutions business unit to support the complex economic challenges facing these specialties while providing practice management services through its joint venture with Praxi.

According to O'Boyle, "Ventra Health is passionate about delivering superior service and value to our clients. This platform represents diverse organizations coming together as ONE company with ONE focus: to provide world-class, tech-enabled revenue cycle management and advisory solutions to hospital-based physician specialties."

DuvaSawko/abeo

With support from private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners, DuvaSawko acquired abeo in November 2020. DuvaSawko/abeo provides revenue and practice management solutions that enabled clients to collect more than $1.5 billion from over 6 million anesthesia and emergency medicine cases annually. The firm brings the most widely used anesthesia medical billing platform in healthcare to Ventra Health and is recognized for unrivaled scalability, technology, and service.

Gottlieb

Since 1978, Gottlieb has guided hospitals and emergency medicine, urgent care, observation, and hospitalist practices through the increasingly complex financial landscape of healthcare with innovation and a tech-driven approach. Today, Gottlieb represents more than 5 million billed patient visits across nearly 300 practices annually. The company is recognized as an industry leader in revenue cycle management and practice management. Gottlieb was acquired by DuvaSawko/abeo in April 2021.

Media Contact

Christopher Morrison

SVP Marketing & Sales Operations

[email protected]

SOURCE Ventra Health