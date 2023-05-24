DVIGear Releases DisplayNet 3.8 Software Update

Updated Software Improves System Scalability for Massive Systems, Introduces Device Tagging for Advanced Group Management

MARIETTA, Ga., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DVIGear, a leading manufacturer of digital connectivity products, has released the latest version of their DisplayNet® Software, DisplayNet 3.8. Freely available to all DisplayNet customers, this update introduces improvements to the DisplayNet Platform, alongside new features that improve the user experience for the deployment of massive systems.

Improved System Scalability for Massive Systems

DisplayNet 3.8 brings several important enhancements and features to the DisplayNet platform, with a specific focus on improved device management for building or campus-scale systems with hundreds of endpoints. These enhancements include new features for large-scale device management, updates to subsystems to improve scalability, as well as general performance improvements.

Device Tagging

Device Tagging is a new feature that allows system programmers and integrators to organize and filter groups of devices. Unlike traditional group management solutions, Device Tagging does not impose a strict folder/group hierarchy on the system. Devices may have multiple tags, allowing users to group devices by multiple aspects, rather than being limited to a single group structure. Additionally, Tag Groups allow users to filter devices by collections of tags, which can simplify complex structures. This combination of features allows for very customizable management of large groups of devices, while still maintaining the approachability and ease-of-use for which DisplayNet Manager is known.

Other Improvements

DisplayNet 3.8 also delivers many performance enhancements, including new indicators for device activity, updates to better support very large systems, and improvements to overall device responsiveness. The update also includes new firmware for both the DN-300 and DN-200 Series, as well as the latest version of the SDVoE® API.

The DisplayNet 3.8 Software Update is available now for free to all existing DisplayNet customers. For more information, or to learn more about DisplayNet, please reach out to your DVIGear Representative, or visit our website at DisplayNet.com.

About DVIGear

Since 1999 DVIGear has been a leading supplier of Digital Connectivity Solutions for a wide range of professional display applications. Located in Marietta, Georgia, USA, DVIGear offers an extensive portfolio of high performance digital video distribution products, including: DisplayNet® AV-over-IP distribution systems, HyperLight® active optical cables, Switchers, Splitters, Extenders, Converters, Scalers, and MultiViewers. For more information, visit DVIGear.com and DisplayNet.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

