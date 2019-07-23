DVSAnalytics Announces New Director of Sales and Channels

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DVSAnalytics is excited to announce it is expanding its sales and account management coverage to support the growth in market opportunities for its premium partners. Kate Fechik is assuming a leadership role to spearhead this initiative, becoming the Director of Sales and Channels for DVS.

"DVSAnalytics is disrupting the workforce optimization market by delivering convenience and cost-savings over traditional recording, quality management, analytics and workforce engagement solutions," said Kate. "I'm particularly excited about the opportunity to help the Company lead this initiative."

Formerly Director of Channel Enablement at DVS, Kate Fechik's new role is aimed at sales support for premium partners and customers while strategically adding additional account management resources in key areas of North America.

"Having laid a solid foundation for growth with Encore's 2019 release of 7.0 and expanded analytics, DVS is uniquely positioned to meet the dynamic requirements of the market," said Rita Dearing, President and Chief Technology Officer, DVSAnalytics. "Adding additional resources to support the growth will ensure our continued ability to provide an effortless customer experience for both our partners and customers."

For over 35 years, DVSAnalytics has been delivering Workforce Optimization (WFO) solutions designed to boost contact center performance and enhance the customer experience. Encore® WFO includes interaction recording, quality management, analytics, and workforce engagement capabilities. Engineered to simplify contact center management's daily workload, Encore is proven to improve agent productivity and retention while reducing supervisor time.

To learn more about DVS, visit www.DVSAnalytics.com.

About DVSAnalytics

DVSAnalytics Workforce Optimization solutions are designed to improve the customer experience, maximize employee engagement and productivity with analytics-enabled insights into interactions and contact center operations. Encore® includes interaction recording, analytics, quality and performance management, workforce management, reporting, and more. Learn more at www.DVSAnalytics.com or follow DVS on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Rita Dearing

DVSAnalytics

(480) 538-2020

rdearing@DVSAnalytics.com

SOURCE DVSAnalytics

Related Links

http://www.dvsanalytics.com

