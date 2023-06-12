DW Healthcare Partners Invests in LKC

This marks the third investment in DWHP Founders Fund

TORONTO and PARK CITY, Utah, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announces the completion of its investment in LKC Technologies, Inc. ("LKC", or the "Company"). LKC manufactures electrophysiology testing devices used as an aid in the diagnosis and management of retinal and optic nerve diseases such as diabetic retinopathy and glaucoma.

"We are really looking forward to this partnership with LKC," said Gabe Becher, Managing Director at DWHP. "We believe the Company is in the early stages of a tremendous global growth opportunity. LKC's innovative products help preserve vision by offering technology that makes functional retinal assessments."

"This partnership with DWHP is very exciting for us," said Jim Datovech, former CEO and President at LKC. "We believe that DWHP's experience in growing exceptional medical device companies will give us a big boost and allow our products to reach more people in need of being diagnosed before their vision issues become more serious. Early diagnosis saves vision."

Dina Dubey is transitioning into the role as CEO. She stated, "Jim Datovech's tremendous contribution to LKC over such a long time period is instrumental in where it is today. I want to thank Jim for the impact he has had and look forward to leading the Company moving forward."

About LKC

LKC manufactures electrophysiology testing devices to provide objective information on the function of the visual system. Their flagship product, RETeval, is a handheld electroretinography (ERG) & visual evoked potential (VEP) device used as an aid in the diagnosis and management of retina and optic nerve diseases such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, and inherited retinal dystrophies. For more information, please visit: lkc.com

About DW Healthcare Partners

DW Healthcare Partners is a private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. The firm has over $1.6 billion in aggregate capital commitments across all funds since inception and invests in healthcare companies with strong management teams. DW Healthcare Partners is led by seasoned healthcare executives with more than 120 years of combined industry experience. The firm provides capital, strategic guidance, and acquisition expertise to help mid-stage companies grow and scale. For more information, please visit: dwhp.com

