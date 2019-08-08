DWHP Invests in CEFALY Technology SPRL

TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DW Healthcare Partners ("DWHP"), a healthcare-focused private equity firm, announced today a majority investment in CEFALY Technology SPRL ("CEFALY"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of neuro-modulating medical devices for the prevention and treatment of migraines. CEFALY is the first investment in DW Healthcare Partners V, L.P., the firm's recently closed, $610 million fifth fund.

CEFALY was founded in 2004 by Dr. Pierre Rigaux and Pierre-Yves Muller and is headquartered in Liège, Belgium, with additional operations in the US. The CEFALY device is externally applied by the patient to the forehead to deliver electrical impulses to the trigeminal nerve, a critical component of the nervous system involved in almost all migraines. The device is the only one of its kind registered with the FDA, CE mark certified, and with many years of active commercial use. The company's strong and robust clinical data has established CEFALY as a highly effective and safe solution to alleviate and prevent acute migraine pain.

"DW Healthcare Partners is the ideal partner for CEFALY as the company enters its next stage of rapid growth and continues transforming the way migraines are treated globally," said founder, Dr. Pierre Rigaux.

Gabe Becher, Principal at DWHP stated, "Migraines are unfortunately an extremely prevalent and difficult to treat neurological disease. We are very excited to invest in CEFALY, a business whose highly effective device offers a non-drug solution that significantly improves a migraineur's quality of life."

Concurrent with the closing, DWHP is very pleased to announce the hiring of Jen Trainor as CEFALY's Chief Executive Officer. Jen is a highly accomplished executive with domestic and international experience in marketing, sales, operations and multichannel product distribution. Most recently, Jen was President of a leading, global health and wellness brand at The Nature's Bounty Company.

About DW Healthcare Partners

