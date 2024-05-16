Dwolla and Visa enhance Pay by Bank experience for enterprise businesses

Dwolla's integration with Visa drives trust in Pay by Bank

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwolla, a leading U.S.-based account-to-account (A2A) payment solution provider, today announced its strategic collaboration with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, to bring advanced account verification capabilities to Dwolla's A2A solution. This relationship enhances Dwolla's ability to provide a single, streamlined solution for mid- to enterprise-sized businesses to pay and get paid via their bank accounts. Using Visa's new open banking solutions integrated with Dwolla's A2A payment technology, Dwolla clients can instantly verify account ownership and check balances in real time.

"We're thrilled to collaborate with Visa on providing innovative solutions in the open banking space," said Dwolla CEO, Dave Glaser. "By combining financial data backed by the power of the Visa network and A2A payments into a single solution, we're delivering a robust unified payment experience for finance and technology teams at enterprise-sized companies."

Adding Visa's reliable infrastructure to Dwolla's Open Banking Services creates a single solution for accessing Instant Account Verification (IAV), balance check, and available A2A payment methods more securely. Dwolla's pre-integration with Visa can reduce complexity and accelerate time-to-market for A2A payment solutions while ensuring a smoother implementation process for businesses – all through Dwolla's single API. This convenient framework aligns with the needs of enterprises seeking to modernize their payment solutions while keeping security top-of-mind.

"We are excited to work with Dwolla to help their customers simplify financial operations," said Haley Nusbaum, Head of U.S. Visa Open Banking Solutions. "This integrated solution enables enterprises to gain access to advanced bank verification tools, enhancing the overall efficiency and security of their payment processes."

Dwolla and Visa's collaboration comes on the heels of Dwolla's announcement regarding its Open Banking Services , which empower mid- to enterprise-sized businesses with the functionality they need to enable fast and secure A2A transactions through Dwolla's single API.

About Dwolla

Dwolla is a trusted leader in payment services, powering innovations with sophisticated account-to-account payment solutions. Dwolla's robust technology and easy-to-implement API simplify the complex process of integrating with the ACH and real-time payment networks to create a single end-to-end solution. Hundreds of SMBs and Fortune 500 companies use Dwolla's technology to help move over $50B annually. Dwolla's platform is the perfect solution for businesses seeking to streamline their payment processes, reduce errors and scale their operations. For more information on Dwolla's services, visit http://www.dwolla.com/ .

Media Contact

Ryan Walker

[email protected]

SOURCE Dwolla