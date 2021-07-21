Dwolla Secures $21 Million to Spearhead the Future of B2B Payments

Payments platform eyes international expansion, raises capital to enhance digital financial solutions for enterprises Tweet this

"We continue to be excited at the speed of innovation and demands from the marketplace, '' said Dwolla CEO Brady Harris. "We continue to see significant client and payment volume growth due in part to our new products like Real-Time Payments, Push-to-Debit and our low-code solutions. This funding will allow us to fully capitalize on the momentum we're experiencing, as we continue to scale our tech stack with innovative solutions and invest in go-to-market capabilities with international expansion and technical integrations with exciting fintech partners."

Dwolla has seen an 80% increase in transaction volume since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, trending to exceed $30 billion in 2021. These expanded volumes come with a growing customer base that onboarded nearly 3 million end users through the first half of 2021 to the Dwolla Platform, emphasizing the need for a digital payment solution that can meet the operational needs of modern enterprises and their customers.

"It's invigorating to be a part of such a long-standing industry and see companies like Dwolla continuing to find new ways to innovate it," said Andrus. "Dwolla is disrupting an industry whose benchmark of checkbooks and hard cash as the primary sources of payment is outdated and inefficient. The Dwolla team's ability to develop new solutions, leverage new tools and take a modern approach to a traditional process is tenfold. When investing in companies, those are all important aspects I look for. Dwolla exceeds the expectations of a company that can scale their operations to meet the evolving needs of a modern business."

To date, Dwolla has raised more than $70 million in capital from investors such as Andreesen Horowitz, High Alpha, Thrive Capital, Ludlow Ventures, amongst others. Assisting in financial technology across a range of industries from real estate to education and more, brands including GOAT , Ibotta , and Rally have benefited from Dwolla's robust payments platform.

This announcement falls on the heels of Dwolla's most recent product expansions, offering innovative solutions such as Real-Time Payments , Push-to-Debit and low-code Drop-in Components .

For more information on how Dwolla is shaping the future of modern payments, visit Dwolla.com .

