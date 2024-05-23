Dwyane Wade Receives the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award at the Second Annual Make Good Famous Summit, Announces Launch of Translatable

"I am honored to accept the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award and share this honor with my daughter, Zaya," said Dwyane Wade Post this

Wade accepted the award on stage during the Foundation's second annual Make Good Famous Summit , which gathered activists, changemakers, leaders, and culture-drivers from across the globe to discuss paths to spur collective action and create a more just and equitable world.

"I am honored to accept the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award and share this honor with my daughter, Zaya, who has served as the catalyzing force behind Translatable," said Dwyane Wade. "We hope that Translatable provides our youth with a community to support their growth, mental health, and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversation leading to greater understanding and acceptance."

The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award recognizes prominent individuals who use their influence to inspire social action. To advance their mission and scale their work, recipients receive $250,000 in unrestricted funding, as well as valuable development resources and partnership opportunities. Past recipients of the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award include Michael J. Fox, Matt Damon, and Malala Yousafzai – among others.

"We are honored to present this award to Dwyane Wade and support him and the Wade Family Foundation with the launch of Translatable. Dwyane's tireless dedication to the trans community and racial justice has illuminated the path toward a more inclusive future," said Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation. "By bravely confronting societal norms and advocating for change, Dwyane has not only reshaped perceptions but also inspired countless individuals to be more supportive and to embrace authenticity. Moreover, we commend his decision to announce Translatable in Florida – a place where many might feel a sense of exclusion."

Wade introduced Translatable on-stage during the closing session of the Make Good Famous Summit, in line with the gathering's theme of "Powering Community Through Culture." The session was moderated by stand-up comedian, writer, and actress Phoebe Robinson, well-known for co-creating and co-starring in the hit podcast turned HBO series "2 Dope Queens." Wade shared with Robinson that Translatable will focus on communities of color, help center the most marginalized and emphasize the importance of parents and family. Translatable will also feature community contributions across a variety of mediums, including short stories, artwork and poetry.

Other key speakers at the Summit included Brendan Vaughan, Editor-in-Chief of Fast Company; Edgar Villanueva, Founder and CEO of the Decolonizing Wealth Project; Rebecca Fishman-Lipsey, President and CEO of The Miami Foundation; Wawa Gatheru, Founder and CEO, Black Girl Environmentalist; and Sepideh Moafi, actress and activist.

Additionally, the Summit gathered winners of the Elevate Prize , which recognizes and awards rising activists and social entrepreneurs with resources to raise visibility of their work and multiply their impact to "Make Good Famous." The Elevate Prize winners were also joined by the 2023 Top 10 CNN Heroes , including the 2023 CNN Hero of the Year and Elevate Prize winner Dr. Kwane Stewart of Project Street Vet. Winners of the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award also participated at the event, representing community-based organizations across the globe championing change who were nominated by the @elevateprize Instagram community for the monthly prize – $25K in unrestricted funding to further their mission and impact.

