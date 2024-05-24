The Drew Barrymore Show Spotlights Social Changemakers; Elevate Prize Foundation Rallies Nominations for the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award

"We really feel lucky to be a part of this moment. Carolina, what you are doing within and for the world, and Stephanie, you are the living example. Your whole board vision, your life plan and the way you choose to live it in service of others is just extraordinary. You are the living example of awesomeness," said Drew Barrymore, actress and host of "The Drew Barrymore Show."

Nominations (which can be submitted by tagging an organization in the comments of the Instagram post) for inspiring organizations working on Mental Health will be accepted through May 31, 2024. To qualify, organizations must be a 501c3 or public charity, and have an annual revenue under $1 million.

During Friday's program, Barrymore also surprised attorney and activist Stephanie Woodward by announcing her organization, Disability EmpowHer Network , as the March 2024 recipient of the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award for Women's Empowerment. Selected from a competitive pool of nominations, Disability EmpowHer Network—based in Rochester, NY—was recognized for its work as a grassroots organization that empowers girls and young women with disabilities nationwide through mentoring and learning experiences.

"Social media can sometimes feel shallow and divisive. The Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award flips the script to show how social media can instead be a powerful tool for societal change and elevating leaders who know exactly how to support their own communities but who often have limited resources and rarely get the acknowledgement they deserve," said Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation. "We're thrilled to amplify leaders like Stephanie who are very close to the issue, have experienced it themselves, and know best how to drive progress."

"For a small nonprofit like ours, receiving this level of national recognition—by an icon like Drew Barrymore—can be life-changing in unlocking more awareness and support for our work," said Stephanie Woodward, Executive Director of the Disability EmpowHer Network. "I'm so genuinely grateful. This is going to be so impactful and will allow us to reach so many more girls and women with disabilities who may have never met anyone like themselves."

The Elevate Prize Foundation has awarded more than 20 grassroots organizations and received more than 45,000 nominations since launching the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award in June 2022. Mental Health has been a focus for a few past recipients, such as Spill The Tea Café , an inclusive mental health clinic creating a safe space for adolescents in O'ahu, Hawai'i, to receive individual therapy, group therapy, mentorship, and more both in-person and virtually.

Founded in 2019 by businessman and philanthropist Joseph Deitch, the Elevate Prize Foundation is a global non-profit that empowers social entrepreneurs and activists by providing them with the resources they need to amplify their impact. The Foundation's signature program is its annual Elevate Prize, which is awarded to 10 or more global leaders tackling pressing issues in innovative ways. The Elevate Prize Catalyst Award , another one of the Foundation's programs, recognizes prominent individuals for their commitment to inspiring global social action and using their influence for the good of humanity. In 2022, the Foundation launched the Elevate Prize GET LOUD Award, a monthly grant to fuel grassroots movements and organizers on the frontlines committed to collective action and building power among communities. For more information, visit www.elevateprize.org and follow @ElevatePrize on Instagram , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Disability EmpowHer Network is a non-profit run by and for girls and women with disabilities that connects, motivates, and guides disabled girls and women to grow, learn, and develop to their highest potential and have the confidence to lead. The organization has several programs that teach girls and women with disabilities independent living, career, and leadership skills while building their confidence and providing opportunities for social connections.

