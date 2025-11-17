Dwyer Marble & Stone Announces New Indianapolis Branch Opening January 2026, Advancing National Expansion Strategy

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwyer Marble & Stone is excited to announce the opening of its newest branch location in Indianapolis, Indiana, scheduled to begin serving customers in January 2026. Located in the former Global Granite & Marble location at 8138 Woodland Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana 46278, the new facility represents a major step forward in Dwyer's national expansion and its strategic five-year growth plan.

The decision to establish a branch in Indianapolis underscores the company's commitment to the thriving state of Indiana, a state recognized for its strong manufacturing heritage, central geographic location, and rapidly expanding construction and design markets. The Indianapolis region's connectivity to major highways and distribution networks positions Dwyer to serve a broader customer base with greater efficiency and speed.

Beyond Indiana, this location will significantly improve service to customers throughout neighboring Midwestern states and a growing number of Southern markets, including Kentucky, Tennessee, and beyond. As these regions experience increased residential and commercial development, Dwyer's expanded presence ensures faster delivery times, expanded inventory access, and an elevated customer experience.

"Indiana is an incredible place to grow our footprint," said Joe Dwyer, Chief Executive Officer of Dwyer. "It's a central location and has strong economic momentum making it the perfect home for our next branch. This expansion positions us to better support customers not only throughout the Midwest, but across the South, where demand continues to climb."

Tim Dwyer, Chief Operations Officer, added, "The Indianapolis branch is a cornerstone of our five-year strategic plan. By expanding into this market, we're strengthening our logistics network and ensuring customers have immediate access to the materials they rely on, including quartz, porcelain, and natural stone slabs, plus the full breadth of our commercial tile portfolio. We're excited to bring the Dwyer experience to even more communities."

Customers and trade partners, including fabricators, designers, builders, and architects, are encouraged to visit Dwyer's website at www.dwyermarble.com, explore the new interactive visualizer tool, and reach out to the Indianapolis team as they prepare to serve the local market. These digital tools offer a first look at Dwyer's curated product collections and make it easier than ever to preview materials in real-world spaces.

To further support the Indianapolis market, Dwyer will be hosting a preview tour and meet-the-team event later this year. Local fabricators will be invited to experience the new warehouse, explore Dwyer's curated slab collections firsthand, and learn more about partnership opportunities. Dwyer encourages fabricators interested in early access or exclusive launch promotions to sign up for updates via "Dwyer Inspired" found at the bottom of the website or contact the Customer Success team directly.

The new branch will feature a robust warehouse tailored to support both residential and commercial needs. With construction and preparations underway, Dwyer is on track to welcome customers to the Indianapolis location in January 2026.

For updates or inquiries regarding the new branch, customers can call 248-476-4944 to speak directly with one of our Customer Success Representatives.

About Dwyer Marble & Stone

Dwyer Marble & Stone is a leading distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab and tile surfaces, serving fabricators, designers, builders, and architects across the U.S. and beyond. Family-owned and nationally scaling, Dwyer is recognized for its curated product lines, customer-first service, and industry expertise, making it a trusted resource for insights on design trends, innovation, and the evolving surfaces market.

Media Contact:

Alexandra Foutch

Vice President, Marketing & Communications

248-476-4944

www.dwyermarble.com

SOURCE Dwyer Marble & Stone