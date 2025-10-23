Dwyer Marble & Stone® Celebrates 30 Years of Excellence -- and Launches a New Era of Growth, Innovation, and Partnership

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dwyer Marble & Stone®, one of the Midwest's largest and fastest-growing distributors of natural stone, quartz, and porcelain surfaces, is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary, and to unveil a bold new chapter for the company, its partners, and the future of design.

What began in 1995 as a family-owned stone and tile supplier has evolved into a trusted national resource for fabricators, designers, builders, and architects who demand more innovation, more support, and more partnership.

"Thirty years is an incredible milestone, but for us, it's just the beginning," said Joe Dwyer, CEO of Dwyer Marble & Stone. "Our mission has always been simple — to elevate the surfaces industry through design leadership, reliable service, and premium material that makes our partners more competitive in their markets."

A New Digital Experience for the Next Generation of Design

To mark its 30th year, Dwyer has launched a refreshed website at www.dwyermarble.com, a destination built to inspire and empower professionals at every stage of a project. The new platform features:

An all-new Visualizer Tool that allows users to explore materials, mix and match colors, and preview real-world applications of quartz, porcelain, and natural stone.

Streamlined product navigation featuring slab and tile collections.

featuring slab and tile collections. Dedicated partner resources highlight education, marketing tools, and programs designed to help fabricators, builders, and designers grow their business.

Visitors are also invited to join the community by following @DwyerMarbleAndStone on Instagram for daily design inspiration, new product launches, and behind-the-scenes stories celebrating craftsmanship and innovation.

Innovating Beyond the Surface

From exclusive lines like ENVI Surfaces® Quartz and Porcelain, CORE Quartz, and Symphony Surfaces, to smart-surface innovations such as wireless charging for countertops, Dwyer continues to redefine what's possible in the world of architectural surfaces. But the company's vision extends far beyond slabs.

Dwyer has become a leader in premium tile distribution, offering an ever-expanding range of materials for wall, floor, and exterior applications. The company's tile collections combine artistry and performance, from large-format Italian porcelains and stone-look panels to decorative mosaics. Designed to complement its natural stone and quartz lines, Dwyer's tile program allows designers and architects to create cohesive, high-impact residential and commercial spaces.

"Tile has evolved far beyond traditional uses. It's an architectural design element and a canvas for creativity," said Kristin Holder, Director of Product & Business Development. "Our tile offerings allow our partners to design entire spaces with confidence, knowing every surface tells a story."

The company's commitment to education and excellence is equally strong. Through Dwyer University and national training partnerships, Dwyer equips its team and customers with product expertise, sales insights, and design knowledge to help them thrive in a fast-changing market.

"Our 30th anniversary isn't just a reflection of our history, it's a declaration of where we're headed," said Alexandra Foutch, Vice President of Marketing & Communications. "We're scaling nationally with the same passion and purpose that built our success: to be the most trusted, forward-thinking partner in the surfaces industry."

Specified Across America: Building the Future Together

As Dwyer expands into new territories and markets, its materials are now specified nationally in a growing portfolio of high-profile commercial and residential projects. From multi-family developments and national retail environments to automotive dealerships and corporate offices, Dwyer's curated collections are shaping the look and feel of modern spaces across the country.

These collaborations reflect Dwyer's growing role as a strategic design and supply partner, delivering consistent materials, dependable logistics, and expert support from specification to installation. The company's national reach ensures that builders, architects, and developers can achieve cohesive design standards and reliable sourcing for projects coast to coast.

"Whether it's quartz countertops for a 500-unit apartment complex or porcelain flooring for a national retailer, we approach every partnership with the same level of care and precision," said Nick Cunningham, Vice President of Sales. "We're proving that great design and dependable distribution can coexist at scale, and that's what defines the Dwyer Difference."

To learn more, explore new tools, and see what's next in the world of hard surfaces: visit www.dwyermarble.com and follow @DwyerMarbleAndStone on Instagram.

About Dwyer Marble & Stone

Dwyer Marble & Stone® is a leading distributor of natural stone, quartz, porcelain slab and tile surfaces, serving fabricators, designers, builders, and architects across the U.S. and beyond. Family-owned and nationally scaling, Dwyer is recognized for its curated product lines, customer-first service, and industry expertise, making it a trusted resource for insights on design trends, innovation, and the evolving surfaces market.

