DwyerOmega Acquires Macurco, Enhancing Gas Detection Business

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading manufacturer of innovative sensors, instrumentation, and monitoring solutions, today announced its acquisition of Macurco Inc., a global provider of intelligent gas detection monitoring solutions. This acquisition supplements DwyerOmega's gas detection capabilities and strengthens the organization's presence across commercial, industrial, and process markets.

Backed by more than 50 years of new product development and innovation, Macurco is an industry-leading provider of gas detection and monitoring solutions used around the world to keep workers, responders, and communities safe. The Macurco, TracXP, and AimSafety product lines are widely recognized for their high performance and consistent reliability across a wide range of applications, including HVAC, building automation, cold storage, food and beverage, petrochemical, and battery storage systems.

Poised to Strengthen Market Influence

Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega, said, "With our acquisition of Macurco, DwyerOmega's gas detection product offerings grow significantly. Macurco's leading portfolio of fixed and portable gas detection solutions coupled with its strong position in design specifications means DwyerOmega is poised to serve even more customer applications. In particular, Macurco is well positioned to serve emerging applications including energy storage systems and refrigerant monitoring."

Global Scale and Accelerated Innovation

Michael Strandell, CEO of Macurco, said, "Joining DwyerOmega is very exciting for Macurco. This transaction provides our company access to broad global manufacturing, supply chain, and sales channels to deliver added value to both existing and new customers. With a shared focus on innovation, we can achieve even faster new product development and application-specific certifications across our product offering."

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a diverse range of industrial and controlled environment applications to monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes and environments with confidence.

Serving customers across the globe with a portfolio of industry leading brands, DwyerOmega has a legacy and ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. Learn more at dwyeromega.com.

About Macurco

Macurco Inc. is a leading global provider of rapidly deployable connected, intelligent gas detection systems that enable real-time safety and toxic threat detection. Macurco designs, develops, and manufactures a full set of fixed and portable gas detection monitors for the protection of workers, responders, and the community. For more information, visit macurco.com.

