DwyerOmega Acquires Consistec to Strengthen Temperature Sensing and Control Solutions

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind., Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DwyerOmega, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management and a leading manufacturer of innovative sensors, instrumentation, and monitoring solutions, today announced its acquisition of Consistec, a Brazilian manufacturer of high-quality, temperature monitoring solutions. This acquisition further expands DwyerOmega's temperature measurement capabilities and strengthens its presence in power generation and transmission, utilities, pharmaceutical, and agricultural markets.

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, and with a more than 40-year history of new product development and innovation, Consistec is an industry-leading provider of advanced hazardous location and ruggedized temperature sensing solutions. Consistec product lines are widely recognized for their precision and durability across a wide range of safety-critical applications.

Poised to Strengthen Market Influence

Chuck Dubois, CEO of DwyerOmega, said, "With our acquisition of Consistec, DwyerOmega continues to grow its temperature sensing expertise and adds new market opportunities in South America, primarily in Brazil. Consistec is well positioned for continued growth by expanding product offerings to customers for a wide variety of applications through the combination of its current portfolio and DwyerOmega's."

Global Scale and Accelerated Innovation

Marcelo Baroni, CEO of Consistec, said, "This is an exciting time for Consistec. Joining DwyerOmega greatly expands opportunities for us to grow our markets and broaden our service capabilities to offer customers more of what they need and what we do best. Our shared commitment to putting customers first will ensure that they will always benefit from the quality, reliability, and service that they've come to expect."

About DwyerOmega

DwyerOmega is a leading global manufacturer of precision measurement and control solutions, trusted across a diverse range of industrial and controlled environment applications to monitor, manage, and optimize critical processes with confidence.

Serving customers across the globe with a portfolio of industry leading brands, DwyerOmega has a legacy and ongoing commitment to innovation and quality. Learn more at dwyeromega.com.

About Consistec

Consistec is a well-established manufacturer of ruggedized and hazardous location temperature sensors and instrumentation, used in safety-critical processes. Consistec designs, develops and manufactures advanced instrumentation solutions protecting personnel, processes and equipment. For more information, visit https://consistec.com.br/

