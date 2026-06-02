DXC Launches DXC CoreIgnite to Help Financial Institutions Rapidly Connect to and Scale Fintech Ecosystems

Connects financial institutions to fintech ecosystems across payments, digital assets, and embedded finance through a pre‑integrated partner network including Ripple, Euronet, Splitit, and Aptys Solutions, and ArcOne

ecosystems across payments, digital assets, and embedded finance through a pre‑integrated partner network including Ripple, Euronet, Splitit, and Aptys Solutions, and ArcOne Helps banks launch and scale new services faster by reducing integration complexity across existing core banking systems

CoreIgnite is part of DXC GrowthX, focused on helping customers modernize faster, accelerate innovation, and unlock new growth opportunities through digital transformation

ASHBURN, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner, today announced the launch of DXC CoreIgnite, a cloud‑native revenue orchestration platform designed to give financial institutions a single connection point to fintech ecosystems, orchestrate financial workflows, and activate new revenue opportunities — all while working with existing core systems.

DXC CoreIgnite

Built to operate across both DXC's Hogan core banking platform and non‑Hogan environments, DXC CoreIgnite enables banks to modernize incrementally while maximizing existing infrastructure investments. Through pre‑built integrations and real‑time orchestration, CoreIgnite provides direct access to payment networks, digital asset ecosystems, embedded finance capabilities, and a growing partner network including Ripple, Euronet, Splitit, Aptys Solutions, and ArcOne.

The financial services industry is being reshaped by embedded finance, digital assets, and real‑time payments — creating new opportunities for growth and customer engagement. Yet many institutions remain constrained by fragmented integrations, legacy architectures, and the cost and complexity of modernization. As competition intensifies, DXC CoreIgnite gives banks the ability to quickly connect partners, launch new offerings, and scale innovation with greater speed and flexibility.

Designed by DXC engineers and powered by decades of banking expertise, CoreIgnite provides a single orchestration layer that helps institutions connect, manage, and scale fintech capabilities without replacing the core systems they rely on every day. Its composable architecture and real‑time execution model reduce integration complexity, accelerate time‑to‑value, and enable banks to introduce new services more efficiently.

Unlike traditional solutions that require custom integrations across multiple providers, CoreIgnite provides technology enablement and orchestration capabilities to help financial institutions support a broad range of use cases including:

Embedded finance

Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) services

Digital assets and stablecoin ‑enabled services

‑enabled services Payments orchestration across ACH, RTP, FedNow, wire, and card networks

"CoreIgnite provides fintech infrastructure for financial institutions looking to innovate faster, scale more flexibly, and compete more effectively in the digital banking economy. With our secure, composable, API‑first platform, banks can connect new capabilities, orchestrate financial workflows, and activate digital financial services without disrupting the core systems they rely on every day. By decoupling innovation from the core, institutions can reduce integration complexity, move faster, and unlock new revenue opportunities at scale." — Sandeep Bhanote, Global Head and General Manager of GrowthX, DXC Technology

DXC CoreIgnite streamlines how banks access and scale fintech services, from onboarding and eligibility to payments and partner management. Institutions can add, switch, and expand capabilities as business needs evolve, helping reduce integration complexity and operational overhead while accelerating time to market.

CoreIgnite builds on the strength of DXC Hogan, the flagship core banking platform that powers more than 300 million deposit accounts and over $5 trillion in deposits worldwide. CoreIgnite is part of DXC GrowthX, DXC's strategic growth business focused on developing industry‑specific software, platforms, and solutions that help customers navigate industry transformation and unlock new sources of growth.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading enterprise technology and innovation partner delivering software, services, and solutions to global enterprises and public sector organizations — helping them harness AI to drive outcomes at a time of exponential change. With deep expertise in Managed Infrastructure Services, Application Modernization, and Industry‑Specific Software Solutions, DXC modernizes, secures, and operates some of the world's most complex technology estates. Learn more at dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company