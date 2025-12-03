Migration of 732,000 policies to DXC Assure Platform delivers 22 percent lower operating costs, four new products, and a more scalable cloud foundation

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today at AWS re:Invent announced that ivari, a Canadian life insurance company based in Toronto, Ontario, has gone live on the Assure Platform as part of a multi-year initiative to modernize its core policy administration systems and business process services. The announcement highlights DXC's collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to drive cloud-enabled modernization across the insurance industry.

DXC Powers ivari’s Cloud Transformation of Core Life Insurance Platform (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

This first phase of ivari's digital transformation moves its heritage Ingenium policy administration system onto the DXC Assure Platform, which leverages AWS to provide greater scalability, resilience, and security. The migration enables ivari to streamline operations, accelerate time to market for new life insurance products, and strengthen the digital experiences it delivers to customers and agents.

ivari, which serves the Canadian mass market with individual life insurance, manages approximately $96 million in annual premium and processes nearly 65,000 applications each year. A Business Process Services (BPS) customer since 2019, ivari relies on DXC for new business, agency and distribution services, call center and back-office support, claims and IT production support under a long-term partnership.

"The life insurance market is changing quickly, and we needed a partner that could help us modernize our core systems without disrupting service to policyholders or our distribution partners," said Scott Gorman, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at ivari. "By running on Assure Platform and drawing on DXC's insurance expertise, we're gaining efficiency, speed, and a stronger foundation to support our next phase of growth."

The go-live represents a first-of-its-kind migration milestone for ivari, involving the movement of approximately 732,000 policies while concurrently processing 4,500 new applications each month, completed without business disruption. During the migration period, ivari realized a 22 percent reduction in operating costs and successfully launched four new products, demonstrating the resilience and flexibility of the combined Assure Platform and BPS model.

DXC will continue to work with ivari on additional transformation bundles, including plans to convert ivari's end-of-life surrounding framework systems to DXC standard offerings. This roadmap is designed to further simplify ivari's technology landscape, enhance access to data, and support future expansion.

"ivari's success demonstrates how insurers can protect the value of their existing investments while embracing a cloud-powered future," said Ray August, President, Insurance Software and Business Process Services at DXC. "By bringing together our Assure Platform, Ingenium modernization and our full BPS capabilities, we're helping ivari reduce complexity, lower costs, and accelerate product innovation while DXC manages the operations behind the scenes."

With more than 40 years of insurance innovation, DXC is a trusted partner to many of the world's leading insurers, including 21 of the top 25 carriers. Its insurance software and business process services, including the Assure platform, help insurers modernize core systems, move to the cloud, and deliver digital-first experiences for policyholders and distribution partners. To learn more, visit our website.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company