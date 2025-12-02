DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering

ASHBURN, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) ("DXC") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, DXC Capital Funding DAC (the "Issuer"), priced an offering of €650,000,000 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.250% Senior Notes due 2030 (the "Notes"), priced at 99.784% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes. The Notes were offered to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and outside the United States in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act. The offering of the Notes is expected to close on December 9, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The Notes will be unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by DXC and DXC Luxembourg International S.à r.l., a Luxembourg private limited liability company (société à responsabilité limitée) and the direct parent of the Issuer. DXC currently intends to apply the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes to repay its existing indebtedness, including DXC's 1.750% Senior Notes due 2026, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Notes and related guarantees will not be registered under the Securities Act, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration, except pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes are expected to be listed on the Official List of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange and admitted to trading on the Euro MTF Market of the Luxembourg Stock Exchange.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any security, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

SOURCE DXC Technology Company