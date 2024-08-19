DXC Technology Awarded on Forbes list of World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading global technology services provider, has been awarded on the Forbes list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on August 13th, 2024, and can be viewed on the Forbes website.

Consulting is considered to be one of the most advanced areas in the professional services industry and continues to grow. The industry is largely dominated by internationally established players. Statista estimates that the top 100 global consulting firms generated revenues of approximately $47 billion and employed approximately 400,000 people in 2022. In order to provide a better overview of this large market with numerous players and to provide guidance for potential clients, Forbes and Statista have joined forces to create a top list featuring the best globally active management consulting firms.

The top list is sorted by 13 industries and 14 functional areas. On top of that, the best consulting networks have also been awarded. The top list is based on the results of national surveys conducted by Statista among consultants (partners and managers of consulting firms) and clients (executives) in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States, as well as on a global survey conducted in 29 countries covering all continents.

Based on the study results, DXC is honored to be recognized on the Forbes list of the World's Best Management Consulting Firms 2024.

"DXC partners with clients across the globe, with specialized expertise of our engineers and industry consultants across many of the world's largest businesses and the public sector. We are uniquely positioned to run our client's transformation and innovation journey in the era of AI," said Raul Fernandez, DXC Technology President and Chief Executive Officer. "As a trusted partner, we enable our clients to run their mission critical operations securely at scale, pushing boundaries of innovation to help enhance everyday life."



Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

