DXC Technology Expands Global Partnership with Dynatrace, Accelerating Business Transformation for Customers

ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, announced an expanded partnership with Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) in which the Dynatrace® Software Intelligence Platform will become the preferred DXC Platform X™ software for observability and artificial intelligence-powered automated management of a customer's IT estate.

DXC Platform X is a data-driven, intelligent automation platform that proactively helps detect, prevent, and resolve issues to achieve resilient, self-healing IT. The platform continuously evolves to bring DXC customers best-in-class solutions that meet their rapidly changing technology needs and help them be future ready with capabilities to deliver their desired business outcomes.

Dynatrace provides AI-powered observability, which enhances proactive and intelligent automation. The enhanced partnership will deliver more efficient operations and improved performance across today's dynamic and complex hybrid and multicloud environments. With hundreds of DXC colleagues trained and certified on Dynatrace, the company can provide the needed expertise and services to deliver breakthrough digital experiences for its customers.

"DXC customers depend on us to be a safe pair of hands, running their mission critical systems reliably and silently," said Chris Drumgoole, DXC's Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. "The addition of Dynatrace, with its unified and intelligent view across software products and technologies, helps us strengthen our predictive AIOps capabilities and drive cost optimization. This is another proof point in the ongoing progression of Platform X, on the heels of forming our ServiceNow Strategic Business Group, which was announced earlier this year. DXC is committed to continuously innovating, augmenting DXC proprietary capabilities with market-leading solution providers."

Underscoring the significance of this partnership, Dynatrace recognized DXC as the 2022 Partner of the Year in North America and 2022 Service Provider of the year in APAC and EMEA. To cement our successful partnership, DXC and Dynatrace have agreed to launch a joint strategic go-to-market program globally to bring an enhanced, intelligent, cross-service-line solution to customers worldwide. This will entail joint development, co-marketing and co-selling, events, and customer engagement.

"This expanded partnership with DXC reflects an aligned vision for our customers of what is critical to achieving digital transformation at scale," said Rick McConnell, CEO at Dynatrace. "The combination of DXC's deep experience running and transforming mission-critical hybrid and multicloud systems for thousands of clients worldwide with the Dynatrace platform shortens the time between cloud decisions and successful cloud deployments. This is enabled by reducing complexity, delivering precise answers from the immense amount of data coming from modern clouds, and freeing up time through continuous, intelligent automation."

DXC has been providing Zurich, a leading provider of commercial property-casualty insurance solutions and services, with advanced monitoring-as-a-service, built around the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, for over five years.

"DXC's service proactively monitors our critical applications ensuring maximum reliability and resiliency," said Paul Ruskusky - Vice President, Head of IT Infrastructure & Operations for Zurich North America. "This has helped to achieve our goals of simplifying operations, freeing up time for innovation, and delivering improved customer experiences."

Today's enterprise customers need agile partners who continuously evolve to support them on their transformation journey, ensuring maximum performance and business outcomes from their existing and new IT investments. Enhancing DXC Platform X with the Dynatrace platform's full-stack, intelligent observability takes our solution to the next level, delivering increased operational efficiencies, and accelerated growth to drive greater customer impact.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

