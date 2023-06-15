DXC Technology Partners with Nokia to Launch DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G Solution

ASHBURN, Va., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, and Nokia, a market leader in private wireless networking, today announced the availability of DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G, a managed secure private wireless network and digitalization platform solution that helps industrial enterprises digitally transform their operations.

As part of a global, strategic partnership, the two companies have made a commitment to providing world-class private wireless networking solutions that will propel organizations into the future. Together, DXC and Nokia offer companies a powerful solution to organizations that require high-bandwidth, low-latency wireless networks to support increased automation, enhanced flexibility, operational technology (OT) data processing, and privacy needs.

DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G is designed to meet the growing demand for private wireless networks in key market segments, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, transportation, and education. This advanced solution integrates Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) and Nokia MX Industrial Edge (MXIE) with DXC Platform X™ to provide enterprises with cutting-edge monitoring and analytics capabilities, enhanced security, and seamless connectivity.

"Over the past year, DXC's Signal Private LTE and 5G managed service, has deployed a significant number of networks across diverse customer environments.  Our customers are partnering with DXC in unlocking the full potential of private wireless networks to drive their digital transformations in environments where traditional networks can't scale." said Brian Miller, Global Lead, Applications, DXC Technology. "Our partnership with Nokia allows us to deliver an innovative and future-proof solution, empowering our customers to achieve greater operational efficiency, IT and OT convergence, and maintain robust data privacy."

Combining DXC's global reach and expertise in managed services with Nokia's industry leading end-to-end private wireless networking and digitalization platform capabilities, the solution is gaining momentum with joint customer activity in the oil and gas, manufacturing and logistics industries.  DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G has six end-customer wins to date, and a growing joint pipeline.

The DXC Signal Private LTE and 5G solution offers a comprehensive hardware and software package, including RAN, core, OT-grade edge, CBRS and other dedicated spectrum, and a fully integrated network plan through a DXC managed services model. In addition, it integrates with Nokia MXIE, an OT on-premises edge that offers an ecosystem neutral offering of key industry applications to help accelerate Industry 4.0 transformation. At the heart of the solution is a modern network operations center (NOC) powered by integrated AI and DXC Platform X™, providing state-of-the-art monitoring and management capabilities for customers' private wireless networks.

"We at Nokia believe building out a robust partner ecosystem is essential for enterprises to fully embrace Industry 4.0," said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services. "Our go-to-market partnership with global system integrator, DXC, will be key to helping enterprises succeed in the digital economy by combining our strengths in sector knowledge and extensive technical and network experience. Together, we're delivering a scalable, global solution that meets the demanding wireless connectivity and OT data processing needs of today's asset-intensive industries, while providing a foundation for future innovation."

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

