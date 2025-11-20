Over two million policies and 10 years of data were converted onto the DXC Assure solution in record time

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced a major milestone in its long-standing partnership with Brethren Mutual, a regional insurer serving commercial, farm, and personal lines across the mid-Atlantic. DXC successfully migrated more than two million property and casualty policies from Brethren Mutual's legacy system to the modern DXC Assure P&C Policy solution, marking a significant step forward in the insurer's digital transformation journey.

DXC Accelerates Digital Transformation for Brethren Mutual with Seamless Migration to Assure P&C Policy Platform (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

This strategic migration enables Brethren Mutual to streamline operations, accelerate speed to market, and unlock new levels of agility and innovation, which are critical capabilities in today's competitive insurance landscape.

Founded over a century ago, Brethren Mutual has consistently embraced innovation to serve its network of independent agents and policyholders. By adopting DXC's full suite of Assure solutions, including Assure Claims, Assure Billing, and now Assure P&C Policy, the company is realizing powerful synergies across its technology stack, enhancing security, and delivering modern digital experiences to employees and customers alike.

"The technology landscape in insurance is rapidly evolving, and Brethren Mutual needed a partner that could help us modernize our systems with minimal disruption," said Robin Schroyer, Chief Information Officer at Brethren Mutual. "Leveraging DXC Assure solutions, we've improved processing efficiencies and are now equipped to explore new technologies that elevate both employee and customer experiences."

In a standout achievement, DXC converted 10 years of policy data over a single weekend, ensuring Brethren Mutual was fully operational by the next business day. The Assure P&C Policy platform's robust API framework allows seamless integration with customer-specific applications, empowering users to work more efficiently and deliver enhanced service.

"Brethren Mutual's successful implementation of DXC's Assure solutions demonstrates our commitment to helping customers realize the full value of their IT infrastructure investments," said Ray August, President, Insurance Software and BPS at DXC. "By preserving their heritage technology and transforming it through our Assure class solutions, Brethren Mutual is now positioned for scalable growth and continued innovation. We're proud to support them on this journey."

With more than 40 years of insurance innovation, DXC is the leading provider of core insurance systems. Its Assure platform and API-first architecture help insurers modernize legacy environments, integrate AI-powered intelligence, and deliver flexible, digital-first experiences to their customers. Learn more here.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) is a leading global provider of information technology services. We're a trusted operating partner to many of the world's most innovative organizations, building solutions that move industries and companies forward. Our engineering, consulting and technology experts help clients simplify, optimize and modernize their systems and processes, manage their most critical workloads, integrate AI-powered intelligence into their operations, and put security and trust at the forefront. Learn more on dxc.com.

