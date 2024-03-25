DXC Technology Recognized as a Leader for Property and Casualty Insurance Operational Transformation by NelsonHall

In its 2024 evaluation of insurance software and business process services providers, NelsonHall names DXC a leader in five of five distinct categories

ASHBURN, Va., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, today announced it has been recognized as a leader in five categories in NelsonHall's Property and Casualty (P&C) Operational Transformation NEAT report.

According to the NelsonHall report, "Leaders are vendors that exhibit both a high capability relative to their peers to deliver immediate benefit and a high capability relative to their peers to meet future client requirements."

Insurance companies rely on DXC's application migration, conversion and business process services to accelerate growth, while reducing complexity and costs. These comprehensive services tap deep industry and conversion expertise and help insurers launch new products, diversify product lines, and create efficiencies.

DXC's capabilities were positioned as a Leader in categories for:

Overall Performance

Claims Administration

Customer Administration

New Product Set-up

Underwriting

"DXC Technology was identified as an overall leader in P&C operational transformation due to its comprehensive range of offerings, forward-thinking transformation strategies and flexible approach," said Bilal Chaudhry, Principal Analyst, NelsonHall. "DXC develops customer-centric solutions, modernizing core IT platforms and responding to future change via their customer innovation community."

The report assessed the performance of eight vendors on their ability to both deliver immediate benefit and meet insurance customers' future requirements in comparison to their peers, and categorized them as a Leader, High Achiever, Innovator or Major Player. DXC's strengths specifically included:

The ability to develop and offer software and software platforms that can deliver business process services alongside the applications

A software suite to cover all areas of the P&C lifecycle (e.g., policy, claims, broking)

Ongoing review of third-party capability to identify the latest and most advanced technology capabilities to fill any gaps in its offerings

DXC's robust innovation community used to enhance core functionality by incorporating new capabilities based on customer feedback and to promptly address any issues

Presence in the London market and ongoing work with Blueprint Two, an ambitious strategy to deliver profound change in the Lloyd's market through digitalization.

"As a leader in all five of NelsonHall's categories for P&C insurance operational transformation, we are honored to deliver software and services for a large and growing global insurance customer base," said Ray August, General Manager, Insurance Software & BPS, DXC Technology. "We meet customers wherever they are on their transformation journeys to protect, extend and transform their core insurance technology, helping them achieve their growth ambitions."

A summary analysis of DXC's abilities based on the NelsonHall vendor evaluation is available here.

More information on DXC's software and business process services for the P&C industry is available here.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the "art of the possible" in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., Europe, and India, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for service providers, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall's insight is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality and depth of its analysis.

