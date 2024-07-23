ASHBURN, Va., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services provider, has been recognized by Newsweek as one of America's Greatest Workplaces for 2024, reflecting the company's ongoing commitment to employees as a place to learn, thrive, grow and stay engaged.

DXC Technology Recognized by Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for 2024 (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company)

This recognition by Newsweek highlights DXC's strong global workplace culture operating under the theme of "Grow Yourself." This includes a strong hybrid work environment; reskilling and training programs; an employee recognition program; and an online learning platform. DXC also has an extensive and active Employee Resource Group infrastructure with over 20 groups and regional chapters in the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, focused on areas such as diversity, mental health and student programs.

DXC has also developed innovative programs such as the award-winning DXC Dandelion Program, which fosters an environment that empowers and celebrates the talents and skills of neurodivergent individuals, providing them with meaningful employment in the IT sector.

"We pride ourselves on creating a people-first environment at DXC where our global colleagues feel valued and are able to bring the best versions of themselves to work," said Raul Fernandez, DXC President and Chief Executive Officer. "People who feel those connections on the job are more likely to contribute to the excellent work being done for our customers."

Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized the America's Greatest Workplaces in the United States, by conducting a large-scale employer study based on over 1.5 million comprehensive company reviews from over 250,000 employees.

