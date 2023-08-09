dxFeed Integrates Indices into Refinitiv, Enabling Wider Access and Enhanced Financial Insights

News provided by

dxFeed

09 Aug, 2023, 08:53 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, announced integrating its comprehensive range of indices into the Refinitiv platform. This integration marks a significant milestone in dxFeed's journey to improve accessibility and insights for financial professionals and investors worldwide.

Continue Reading
dxFeed Integrates Indices into Refinitiv, Enabling Wider Access and Enhanced Financial Insights
dxFeed Integrates Indices into Refinitiv, Enabling Wider Access and Enhanced Financial Insights

As part of this collaboration, dxFeed's indices will be seamlessly visible across Refinitiv's suite of financial services, including their widely-used Eikon platform. This integration also provides users with deeper market insights, empowering them with more data-driven decision-making and a broader understanding of financial markets.

Key highlights of the dxFeed indices integration on Refinitiv:

  1. Refinitiv Identification Code (RIC) Generation: dxFeed now offers the capability to generate Refinitiv Identification Codes (RIC) upon request. RICs facilitate efficient data retrieval and enable users to easily access dxFeed's indices through Refinitiv's platforms and services.
  2. Custom Indices Upload: In addition to dxFeed's proprietary indices, users will have access to the indices created for dxFeed's customers and partners. This feature ensures valuable financial instruments are readily available to Refinitiv's extensive user base.

The current list of dxFeed indices available on Refinitiv includes:

  1. .BXYDX: dxFeed Bixie index
  2. .HAUDX: dxFeed Honest Gold index™
  3. .COSMDX: dxFeed Crypto Ortho 500 index™

"This integration with Refinitiv is a momentous achievement for dxFeed, as it expands our reach and reinforces our commitment to provide cutting-edge market data solutions to the financial industry," said Anton Antonov, Head of Index Management and Quantitative Research at dxFeed. "By making our indices accessible on Refinitiv's platforms, we aim to empower financial professionals with unique data-driven insights, enabling them to make informed decisions and drive better outcomes for themselves and their clients."

About dxFeed
dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2022 IMD & IRD awards honors, it's the Most Innovative Market Data Project. The Sell-Side Technology Awards 2023 named the firm the Best Infrastructure Provider. dxFeed focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn

Contact dxFeed:
Kate Zapekina
+1 201 685-9280
[email protected]

SOURCE dxFeed

Also from this source

dxFeed Strengthens Data Security and Dedicated Trust Center with SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

dxFeed Joins API3's Managed dAPI Service, Providing Real-Time Market Data Directly to Smart Contracts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.