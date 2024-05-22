dxFeed Market Data IaaS Named Best Reference Data Managed Service by IMD & IRD Awards 2024

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and index management provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, announces dxFeed Market Data IaaS recent recognition as the recipient of the esteemed "Best Reference Data Managed Service" at the prestigious Inside Market Data (IMD) Awards and Inside Reference Data (IRD) Awards 2024.



"This recognition underscores dxFeed's unwavering dedication to delivering high-quality Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution that solves all the technical problems related to market data delivery and allows the client to concentrate on their essential business priorities. End-users from around the world, connecting to the client's business as they usually would, gain the access to a wide range of market data services, with high availability and minimal latency," said Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed.

dxFeed's Market Data Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) has garnered significant attention beyond the IMD & IRD Awards. Last year, it was named " Best Infrastructure Provider " by The Sell-Side Technology Awards, further underscoring dxFeed's reputation as a provider of cutting-edge market data solutions. Additionally, the HFM FI Operations and Services Awards 2024 shortlisted dxFeed's Market Data IaaS as the " Best Cloud-Based Front-Office Solution ," affirming its excellence in cloud-based financial services.

The annual IMD & IRD Awards , hosted by Waters Technology since 2004, feature 28 specialist categories spanning the financial services industry. These awards recognize initiatives, innovation, technology, and services across market and reference data domains, including emerging areas such as ESG and alternative data, corporate actions data, data analytics, evaluated pricing data, research, data management tools, and managed data services.

This remarkable achievement marks not the first time dxFeed has been honored by these esteemed awards. Previously, the firm clinched the title of " Most Innovative Market Data Project " with its groundbreaking dxFeed Unusual Options Screener in 2022, solidifying dxFeed's commitment to innovation and excellence in the financial services industry.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. The firm focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. That includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

