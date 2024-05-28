dxFeed Provides Direct Access to the Full Universe of US OPRA Data for the Eugene Investment & Futures End-Users in South Korea

NEW YORK and SEOUL, South Korea, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- dxFeed, a leading market data solutions and award-winning IaaS provider for the global financial industry, both traditional and crypto, announces its partnership with Eugene Investment & Futures , a prominent brokerage firm based in South Korea. This collaboration marks the launch of a new product for both investors and traders, atop the Market Data Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) provided by dxFeed.

dxFeed & Eugene Investment launched a Market Data IaaS product

The Korean market has long grappled with limitations in accessing comprehensive market data, particularly in the options segment. Market data vendors used to only provide access to a limited number of tickers, constraining the trading capabilities of market participants.

With the new Eugene Investment & Futures offering, Korean investors and traders will now have access to the full universe of Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) feed.

OPRA is an industry-led consortium of exchanges, including the Chicago Board of Options Exchange, NYSE American, Nasdaq BX, Boston Options Exchange, and others. The consortium is responsible for aggregating and disseminating National Best Bid and Offer and Trade information for listed options contracts in the U.S.

By strategically offering the whole universe of OPRA data to Eugene Investment & Futures customers, OPRA aims to transform the accessibility and reliability of market data in the Korean financial landscape. This is all made possible by the dxLink CDN — an innovative IaaS solution built by dxFeed.

Market data availability and delivery are often obstacles during the design and implementation of new trading products and features. dxFeed provides a variety of market data types, both real-time and historical, in a single normalized format, including end-user distribution, exchange reporting, and UX integration. Carefully designed dxFeed graphic widgets may provide a drop-in replacement for legacy user interfaces, enhancing market data availability and user experience simultaneously.

dxFeed's scalable low-latency infrastructure ensures the delivery of consolidated and top-notch market data , from diverse providers to subscribers worldwide. Within a month of beginning the project, dxFeed has built a separate dxLink CDN Point of Presence (PoP) in South Korea to distribute data close to subscribers and minimize delays in market data delivery.

With the ability to rapidly reconfigure and accommodate growing performance demands, dxFeed is equipped to serve hundreds of thousands of concurrent clients, with the potential to scale the solution even further.

Key highlights of dxFeed's offer for the Korean market include:

Access to the Entire Market

End-to-end Data Delivery

Serverless Data Processing

Reduced Latency

Easy Integration

Compliance and Reporting

Commenting on the collaboration, Oleg Solodukhin, CEO at dxFeed stated, "We are thrilled to partner with Eugene Investment & Futures to introduce this game-changing solution to the Korean market. We've carefully researched the existing Korean Internet infrastructure and cloud facilities, and are confident our solution will provide the best user experience across the country. We want to empower traders with unparalleled access to market data, while simplifying the data delivery process through our robust IaaS platform. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in our mission to democratize reliable access to high-quality market data globally."

Eugene Investment & Futures also expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, highlighting the potential impact on the Korean financial ecosystem. "We believe dxFeed's innovative solution will revolutionize the way traders interact with market data in Korea," said SooKoo Lee, CEO of Eugene Investment & Futures. "This collaboration aligns with our commitment to providing our clients with cutting-edge tools and technologies to enhance their trading experience."

The launch of the dxFeed Market Data IaaS project, in collaboration with Eugene Investment & Futures, signals a new era of accessibility and reliability in the Korean market data landscape. With unmatched access to comprehensive market data and a seamless data delivery experience, Korean traders are now poised to unlock new opportunities and elevate their trading strategies to new heights.

About dxFeed

dxFeed is a leading market data and services provider and calculation agent for the capital markets industry. According to the WatersTechnology 2024 IMD & IRD awards honors, dxFeed is the "Best Reference Data Managed Service" in the current landscape. The company focuses primarily on delivering financial information and services to buy- and sell-side institutions in global markets, both traditional and crypto. This includes brokerages, prop traders, exchanges, individuals (traders, quants, and portfolio managers), and academia (educational institutions and researchers).

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

Contact dxFeed: Kate Zapekina, +1 201 685-9280, [email protected]

About Eugene Investment:

Eugene Investment & Futures is a leading derivatives brokerage firm based in South Korea. Since its establishment in 1991, the company has been dedicated to providing a wide range of derivatives in trading and services, including futures and options, to both domestic and international, institutional and individual clients.

SOURCE dxFeed