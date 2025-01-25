DXL, Now Open In Bellevue: Clothes That Actually Fit Big + Tall Men Shouldn't Be A Crazy Idea, Right?

BELLEVUE, Wash., Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DXLG), the leading integrated-commerce retailer specializing in Big + Tall men's clothing and shoes, announces the grand opening of its latest store in Bellevue, WA. Located in the heart of Bellevue at 322 116th Ave. NE., this marks DXL's seventh new store opening across the United States this fiscal year.

After decades of designing, creating and offering high-quality clothes that truly fit Big + Tall men, DXL's dedication to an underserved market has only grown.

"We are excited to extend our reach to the greater Seattle area, offering more options, convenience, and a straightforward shopping experience to our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL

The new Bellevue location offers a superior shopping experience, featuring styles only found at DXL and, more importantly, sized to actually fit the Big + Tall guy perfectly. The store showcases all of the brands guests love, including Polo Ralph Lauren®, Reebok®, Columbia®, Levi's®, Psycho Bunny® and more.

The store also features DXL's new FiTMAPSM Sizing Technology, an innovative in-store digital scanning technology that captures 242 unique measurements and offers custom clothing options for all guys, and size recommendations across the variety of brands for a perfect fit every time.

"We are excited to extend our reach to the greater Seattle area, offering more options, convenience, and a straightforward shopping experience to our Big + Tall customers," said Harvey Kanter, President and Chief Executive Officer of DXL. "The Bellevue DXL is not just a new store; it provides men with fashion that fits comfortably and looks great. Our mission is to ensure every Big + Tall guy can wear what he wants."

The Bellevue store is set to open its doors on January 25, 2025.

About Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men's Big + Tall apparel that provides the Big + Tall man the freedom to choose his own style. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall retail and outlet stores and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, and mobile app, which offer a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "DXLG." For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: https://investor.dxl.com.

