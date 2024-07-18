DX&VX is on Track and Accelerating the Development of Oral Obesity Treatment

Confirmation of effects compared to global late-stage clinical trials

Accelerating the development of obesity treatment through early licensing out, global joint clinical trials, research funding investment, etc.

SEOUL, South Korea, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DX&VX, which is gaining attention for developing an oral GLP-1 obesity treatment. The company is accelerating the optimization of new drug candidates.

GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1), an oral obesity treatment drug being developed by DX&VX, is a hormone that induces weight loss by suppressing appetite and increasing satiety to treat obesity.

DX&VX researchers have developed organic compounds that can be taken orally once a day instead of through injections.

While obesity treatment drug developers are conducting clinical trials for new oral GLP-1 organic compound drugs, the importance of this field is expanding day by day.

To date, DX&VX has secured excellent candidate substances based on its AI-based innovative new drug design technology, and plans to submit patents for at least two more substances within this year.

This research outcome is receiving significant attention from the industry and many pharmaceutical companies, both domestically and internationally, with some companies exploring the possibility of cooperation with DX&VX.

Based on these achievements, DX&VX is expected to further accelerate the development of oral GLP-1 obesity treatments by utilizing various options such as early licensing out, global joint clinical trials, and research funding investment. As additional research results and patent applications continue, the obesity treatment drug being developed by DX&VX is expected to have stronger market competitiveness in the future.

A DX&VX official said, "The current research results and development progress are important achievements that prove the possibility of an oral obesity treatment with the safe and powerful effects that the market needs." He added, "We will continue to develop innovative treatments through continuous research and development, aiming for early commercialization and showcasing our results at international academic conferences."

SOURCE Dx&Vx