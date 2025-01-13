Dx&Vx Presents a New Paradigm for Next-Generation Infectious Disease Response with the Development of a Universal Vaccine

- Preparing for Phase 2 Global Trials of a Ferritin Platform-Based Virus-Like Particle Universal Coronavirus Vaccine

- Based on the Excellent Safety and Immune Response in Phase 1 Clinical Results, with a Plan to Extend Administration Routes and Indications

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the COVID-19 pandemic, mRNA vaccines have been recognized as the most important platform for infectious disease prevention and continue to be utilized across various fields. However, concerns remain about the limitations of the technology, including the need for ultra-cold storage and side effects associated with lipid nanoparticles (LNP) required for mRNA delivery.

Recently, new platforms are emerging as alternatives to mRNA vaccines.

VLP vaccine image Ferritin-based vaccine can simultaneously activate both humoral and cellular immunity, whereas traditional vaccines primarily depend on humoral immunity (Global Journal ‘Vaccines’, December 2024)

One such platform is the Virus-Like Particle (VLP) vaccine technology. While not as widely known as mRNA vaccines, Ferritin based nano platform VLP vaccines have been noted for their potential to significantly enhance immune responses due to their structural stability. VLPs mimic the structural characteristics of target viruses, presenting antigens in a virus-like configuration. Particularly, the Ferritin based nano platform VLP vaccine is being evaluated as a powerful platform capable of accommodating multiple virus antigens simultaneously, making it suitable for addressing various mutations.

DXVX(180400) has recently acquired global development rights from Stanford University for an innovative universal coronavirus vaccine based on the Ferritin based nano platform VLP technology. Through the dedication and persuasive efforts of Chong-Yoon Lim, Chairman of the COREE Group and major shareholder of DXVX, this collaboration was established.

Ferritin, a protein that stores iron, can self-assemble into hollow spherical nanoparticles depending on pH conditions. Dx&Vx's VLP vaccine utilizes this ferritin-based nanoparticle platform to display the spike protein of the coronavirus on its surface, making a universal coronavirus vaccine. The Ferritin-based VLP vaccine structurally mimics the size and shape of the COVID-19 virus, enabling the immune system to recognize it as the actual virus. This VLP vaccine can induce a strong cytotoxic T-cell response, effectively combating viral infections.

The human immune system defends against viral infections through both humoral and cellular immune responses, a process known as 'cross-presentation.' Vaccines that stimulate both immune systems simultaneously provide more robust and long-lasting immunity compared to vaccines that only induce antibody production.

Cytotoxic T cells, which play a critical role in destroying virus-infected or cancerous cells, do not directly recognize antigens. Instead, T cells only identify antigen fragments presented by major histocompatibility complex (MHC) molecules, thereby targeting and eliminating infected cells.

Notably, Dx&Vx's vaccine is designed to strongly induce both humoral and cellular immune responses, making it superior to traditional antigen protein-based vaccines that primarily focus on humoral immunity. The Ferritin-based VLP vaccine, now preparing for global Phase 2 clinical trials, is expected to demonstrate superior immune induction effects compared to marketed vaccines.

According to animal studies conducted by the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR), the Ferritin-based VLP vaccine demonstrated neutralizing antibody levels more than ten times higher than those of mRNA vaccines. Additionally, the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China reported that the Ferritin-based VLP vaccine outperformed mRNA vaccines. Collectively, these findings indicate that the Ferritin-based VLP vaccine may offer superior protective effects compared to traditional vaccine platforms.

Moreover, this vaccine has demonstrated stability at room temperature for up to two weeks and has shown the ability to induce strong immune responses even in previously unexposed organisms. These characteristics distinguish it from mRNA-based vaccines. The platform has also been validated for its applicability in polyvalent vaccines for broad mutation coverage, offering versatility in administration routes and various other advantages.

Dx&Vx's VLP universal coronavirus vaccine has already completed Phase 1 clinical trials in the United States and South Africa, where it was evaluated against mRNA vaccines for antibody titers and adverse effects. The results have confirmed the technological superiority of this vaccine platform.

The Ferritin platform-based VLP vaccine is expected to be extended for the development of vaccines against various lethal viruses, such as influenza and Ebola, playing a critical role in future pandemic responses.

A Dx&Vx representative stated, "The ultimate goal of the Ferritin platform-based VLP vaccine under development is to provide a safe, superior, and convenient vaccine that offers maximum protection against various deadly infectious diseases for humanity."

SOURCE Dx&Vx