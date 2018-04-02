Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

News provided by

Dycom Industries, Inc.

08:00 ET

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today the appointment of Richard K. Sykes as a director.  Mr. Sykes, a former Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company, Inc., was a Management Consultant with McKinsey from February 1996 to his retirement in August 2017.  During his career at McKinsey, Mr. Sykes served in multiple firm-level leadership roles, including as Managing Partner of McKinsey's Midwest Office. In connection with Mr. Sykes's appointment, Dycom's Board of Directors approved a resolution to increase the number of board members from seven to eight.  The appointment, effective March 29, 2018, is for a term extending until Dycom's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Dycom is a leading provider of specialty contracting services throughout the United States and in Canada. These services include program management, engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services for telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services for various utilities, including telecommunications providers, and other construction and maintenance services for electric and gas utilities.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dycom-industries-inc-appoints-richard-k-sykes-as-director-300622537.html

SOURCE Dycom Industries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dycomind.com

Also from this source

Feb 28, 2018, 06:00 ET Dycom Industries, Inc. Announces Results For The Second Quarter...

Feb 21, 2018, 16:11 ET Dycom Industries, Inc. To Report Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

News provided by

Dycom Industries, Inc.

08:00 ET