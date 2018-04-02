Dycom Industries, Inc. Appoints Richard K. Sykes as Director

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) announced today the appointment of Richard K. Sykes as a director. Mr. Sykes, a former Senior Partner of McKinsey & Company, Inc., was a Management Consultant with McKinsey from February 1996 to his retirement in August 2017. During his career at McKinsey, Mr. Sykes served in multiple firm-level leadership roles, including as Managing Partner of McKinsey's Midwest Office. In connection with Mr. Sykes's appointment, Dycom's Board of Directors approved a resolution to increase the number of board members from seven to eight. The appointment, effective March 29, 2018, is for a term extending until Dycom's 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.