Dylan Huey's REACH drops antidote to the social dilemma

It's a book, it's a campaign, it's Leave the Feed—brought to you by Gen Z.

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Dylan Huey credits social media with saving his life, he recognizes that creator burnout needs to be addressed and that overconsuming just about anything has consequences.

This Mental Health Awareness Month, Dylan and his elite collegiate influencer club REACH are launching their inaugural #leavethefeed campaign, designed to help restore the well-being of billions globally who suffer from the ill effects of mindless scrolling.

In a world where the impact of social media on mental health is alarmingly clear, Leave the Feed: Disconnect to Reconnect steps in as the antidote to the social dilemma, signaling a departure from incessant scrolling and a return to the essence of genuine living. #leavethefeed and take mental health action.

For those who want to join in, World Book Day marks the release of their collaborative guide, Leave the Feed: Disconnect to Reconnect, which transforms readers into active participants through thirty daily sessions, illuminating the path to conscious social media consumption.

"Leave the Feed further demonstrates REACH's leadership role in reshaping the creator economy. Including myself, we have more than twenty members whose thought leadership is represented in the book, and creators across all of our chapters are getting involved in the campaign by taking a mental health break for themselves or inspiring others to do the same," said Huey.

REACH developed Leave the Feed in partnership with James Petrossi, an advocate for humanity with the vision of creating a more consciously connected world, and Manasi Patil, a teen author and Gen Z changemaker from Mumbai, India.

"Our insights team discovered that 68% of teens and young adults feel social media harms the mental health of society, and 56% desire to spend less time in the feed. That's not to say we should vilify social media but rather create solutions that help people reconnect with essential aspects of life – that's what Leave the Feed accomplishes," said Patil.

About Leave the Feed

Leave the Feed® is a joint venture between PTNL, a conscious impact agency, and REACH, the first and only collegiate organization for influencers and social media personalities. Founded at USC, the organization has since expanded to more than 75 other universities. The organization boasts more than 2,500 members with a collective follower count of more than 400 million.

Please visit leavethefeed.com for more information.

SOURCE PTNL