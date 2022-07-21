Dymatize Completely Changes the Game with Launch of Complete Plant Protein

Available in two decadently smooth and ultra-creamy flavors, Dymatize Complete Plant Protein in Creamy Chocolate and Smooth Vanilla is packed with 25 grams of complete protein with 160 calories or less and 0 grams of sugar per serving. Each scoop delivers 9.9 grams of naturally occurring Essential Amino Acids which is a key component for muscle support.

"We're raising the bar and the proof is in the protein. Our new, unique plant-based protein blend is expertly crafted and engineered to help your body recover so you can continue pursuing your most challenging fitness goals," said Teal Axline, Associate Brand Manager at Dymatize.

With no artificial colors or sweeteners and no soy or dairy ingredients, this new plant-based protein blend is deliciously unique and versatile, mixing easily in water, in smoothies, or in macro-friendly recipes.

"Forget what you think you know about plant-based protein powders because we're setting a new standard for taste, quality, and mixability. With every scoop, our delicious complete plant protein will put in the same hard work as you do, day in and day out," Axline added.

Beginning today, Dymatize Complete Plant Protein in Creamy Chocolate and Smooth Vanilla is available for purchase in a 15-serving tub at nationwide retailers.

About Dymatize

Dymatize elevates those committed to a lifetime of personal bests through sports nutrition products made with high-quality ingredients and science-backed formulas. With real science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Emeryville, California, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All protein powders are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

