No Compromises. Just Quality. Dymatize Launches New Creatine Monohydrate with Creapure®

Each scoop of Dymatize's new Creatine Monohydrate packs 5g of high-quality Creapure®, known for its ability to fuel both muscle and high intensity training†‡. Available on Amazon and priced at just $19.99 for 300 grams, 33 cents per serving, Dymatize Creatine Monohydrate delivers up to 30% value vs. the leading creatine SKU.

Dymatize Creatine Monohydrate is science-backed to support muscle & strength building†‡, high-intensity training†‡ and provides a performance boost†‡. The new Creatine is free from additives and fillers, and Informed Choice-certified to ensure it is tested for more than 285 banned substances and safer for use.

"As a premium sports nutrition brand, we're dedicated to meeting demand for performance-driven innovations that help athletes fuel their bodies to find their edge," said Ritu Mathur, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at Dymatize. "The new Creatine is no exception – developed with precision, its formula is crafted to fuel not just your body, but your drive to push further."

Dymatize Creatine Monohydrate is available online at Amazon and Walmart.com for $19.99. For more information about the new Creatine, visit dymatize.com/products/creatine-monohydrate. For more information about the full Dymatize portfolio, visit https://dymatize.com/.

About Dymatize

Dymatize elevates those committed to a lifetime of personal bests through sports nutrition products made with quality ingredients and formulas. With science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Emeryville, California, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only quality ingredients are used. Our products are Informed Choice certified to ensure they are tested for more than 285 banned substances and are safer for use. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a dynamic and fast-growing consumer brands business with the purpose of Changing Lives with Good Energy. Focused on growing the convenient nutrition category, the company's brands include Premier Protein, the #1 ready-to-drink protein and convenient nutrition brand, and Dymatize, the brand behind the #1 hydrolyzed protein powder. A culture-driven, pure-play company, BellRing Brands believes nutrition is at the core of a healthy world and produces products with best-in-class nutritional profiles and exceptional flavors. Its products are distributed in over 90 countries across club, mass, food, eCommerce, specialty, drug and convenience. To learn more visit www.bellring.com.

