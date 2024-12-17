Dymatize Expands Science-Backed Sports Nutrition Portfolio with Performance Protein Shake and Energyze Pre-Workout

Dymatize Introduces Ready-To-Drink Protein Shakes in Legendary PEBBLES™ Cereal Flavors

The Dymatize Performance Protein Shake offers 30g of fast and slow absorbing, high-quality proteins in a convenient, ready to drink shake. The Performance Protein Shake is perfect for fitness enthusiasts whether they're on-the-go, recovering from a workout or looking for help in hitting their daily protein goal. In addition to 30g of protein, each bottle is packed with more than 6g of essential BCAAs and 160 calories with no added sugar^. Available in 11.5oz bottle 12-packs starting at $33.98.

Enjoy the flavor of your favorite nostalgic cereals in a ready-to-drink protein shake, available in two legendary flavors:

Performance Protein Shake in Fruity PEBBLES ™ : Offers the iconic, fruity flavor of Fruity PEBBLES™ cereal that you know and love

Performance Protein Shake in Cocoa PEBBLES™: Delicious, chocolatey flavor of the beloved Cocoa PEBBLES™ cereal

Expanding the Portfolio with the Introduction of Energyze Pre-Workout Powder

Energyze Pre-Workout features 150mg of caffeine, 50mg of I-Theanine, 500mg of I-Tyrosine and 5g of branched-chained amino acids to kickstart muscle-protein synthesis, per serving. The formula is designed to support sustained energy† and mental focus†, helping athletes and fitness enthusiasts maximize their performance potential. Available in a 14oz tub starting at $29.99.

Available in three mouthwateringly refreshing flavors:

Energyze Pre-Workout Powder in Strawberry Lemonade: Fresh strawberry and zesty lemon flavors offer the taste of your favorite summertime beverage

Energyze Pre-Workout Powder in Peach Mango: Combines juicy peach and mango flavors for a bright and tropical taste

Energyze Pre-Workout Powder in Lemon Lime: Packed with citrusy notes to deliver a tangy punch

"Dymatize consumers are laser-focused on improving upon their best, and they're always tweaking their approach to fitness and nutrition to level up their fitness and find an edge. For more than 30 years, Dymatize has been committed to providing that edge," said Ritu Mathur, General Manager of Dymatize. "With these new products, we're able to double-down on that commitment by fueling consumers at more stages of their workout and recovery routine whether it's providing an extra, sustained boost of energy or a convenient way to help support muscle recovery and growth*."

Dymatize Performance Protein Shakes and Energyze Pre-Workout are available for purchase online and at select retailers nationwide starting this December. For more information about the new products, and to check out the entire portfolio, visit Dymatize.com/products.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

^Not a low-calorie food

*With a fitness and weight training regimen

About Dymatize

Dymatize elevates those committed to a lifetime of personal bests through sports nutrition products made with high-quality ingredients and science-backed formulas. With science as the backbone for every product, Dymatize works with researchers and scientists from around the world to ensure products support resistance-training and fitness goals without compromising safety. Based in Emeryville, California, and part of BellRing Brands, Inc., Dymatize manufactures all products in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certified facilities and ensures only high-quality ingredients are used. All products are Informed-Choice Certified to ensure they are tested to be banned substance free. For more information about Dymatize and its products, visit www.Dymatize.com.

About BellRing Brands, Inc.

BellRing Brands, Inc. is a rapidly growing leader in the global convenient nutrition category offering ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products. Its primary brands, Premier Protein® and Dymatize®, appeal to a broad range of consumers and are distributed across a diverse network of channels including club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty and convenience. BellRing's commitment to consumers is to strive to make highly effective products that deliver best-in-class nutritionals and superior taste. For more information, visit www.bellring.com.

About PEBBLES™

PEBBLES™ cereal rocks! Amazing flavors, crispy crunchy rice, and iconic characters all come together perfectly to create a timeless breakfast classic. Fruity, Cocoa, and our special limited-edition flavors have been making mornings more fun for kids and grown-ups alike for over 50 years. Since the first bowl of PEBBLES™ cereal was poured in 1971 to today, the brand has captured hearts and minds, growing in the process to become the No. 1 selling kids' cereal brand with more than 1.4 billion bowls eaten annually. PEBBLES™ cereal celebrated its 50th birthday in 2021!

One of the most revered cartoons of all time, The Flintstones aired from 1960-1966, and they have returned in countless specials and films. PEBBLES™ cereal, named for Fred and Wilma's daughter, was the first brand ever created around a media character. For more information on PEBBLES™ cereal, visit www.postpebblescereal.com.

About Post Consumer Brands

Headquartered in Lakeville, Minn., Post Consumer Brands, a business unit of Post Holdings, Inc., is dedicated to providing people and their pets with delicious food choices for every taste and budget. The company's portfolio includes beloved brands such as Honey Bunches of Oats®, PEBBLES™, Grape-Nuts® and Malt-O-Meal® cereal, and Peter Pan® peanut butter, as well as Rachael Ray® Nutrish®, Kibbles 'N Bits® and 9Lives® dog and cat food. As a company committed to high standards of quality and to our values, we are driven by one idea: To make lives better by making delicious food accessible for all. For more information about our brands, visit www.postconsumerbrands.com and follow us on LinkedIn for the latest news.

