Dyna.Ai, DOLBIX Consulting, and Nikkoku Soft Launch AI-Powered Insurance Sales Support Pilot

Joint pilot tackles Japan's auto retail labor shortage and heightened Insurance Business Act mandates by deploying frontline enterprise AI across Toyota Corolla Kagawa dealerships

TOKYO, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna.Ai Japan today announced the launch of a joint proof of concept (PoC), in collaboration with Dolbix Consulting and Nikkoku Soft, for a specialized Auto Insurance Sales Support AI platform tailored for Japanese car dealerships. Scheduled to begin in August 2026, the pilot focuses on real-world usability and will be tested on-site in live showroom environments with the support of Remolif Co., Ltd. and Toyota Corolla Kagawa Co., Ltd.

According to a survey by Teikoku Databank, over 50% of Japanese companies report ongoing full-time staffing shortages, creating significant operational pressure across automotive retail and service networks. In car dealerships, frontline staff are now required to take on more roles, balancing vehicle sales, financing, and insurance renewals simultaneously.

Recent revisions to Japan's Insurance Business Act have introduced heightened compliance mandates, such as mandatory disclosures and detailed customer needs assessment, adding administrative friction to everyday sales conversations. By standardizing administrative procedures and bridging staff knowledge gaps, the joint AI platform enables sales representatives to remain fully compliant while focusing on customer relationships.

The pilot will evaluate three core features designed to assist licensed sales representatives during customer interactions:

Instant Policy Lookup: Retrieves relevant coverage details and optional riders in real time during customer conversations.

Retrieves relevant coverage details and optional riders in real time during customer conversations. Compliance Checklists: Displays required disclosures into a structured, step-by-step checklist to eliminate compliance oversights during customer conversations.

Displays required into a structured, step-by-step checklist to eliminate compliance oversights during customer conversations. Automatic Discussion Summaries: Generates structured records immediately after each customer meeting, significantly reducing administrative paperwork.

The initiative reflects an accelerating global shift toward embedded finance. According to a study by Grand View Research, the global embedded finance market is projected to reach $588.49 billion by 2030, driven by the integration of financial services into non-financial environments. By bringing point-of-sale financial capabilities into physical retail showrooms, Toyota Corolla Kagawa streamlines the customer journey, enabling vehicle purchases and insurance setup in a single touchpoint.

"This partnership shows how enterprise AI can be tailored to solve specific operational bottlenecks in regional retail markets," said Joe Shiba, President of Dyna.Ai Japan. "Working alongside established Japanese IT and consulting leaders allows us to deliver intuitive technology that empowers frontline teams while remaining compliant with local regulatory standards."

Built for real-world showroom conditions, the platform is designed to work within the parameters of Japan's Insurance Business Act and the Act on the Protection of Personal Information (APPI). It acts as an assistant to licensed insurance representatives, who retain complete authority and discretion over all customer interactions.

The companies plan to introduce advanced features starting late 2026, following initial on-site testing. These will include core system integration and automated quote generation, paving the way for a broader commercial rollout across dealerships nationwide and beyond.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and more enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.dyna.ai.

About DOLBIX Consulting Inc.

DOLBIX Consulting, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation, is a Tokyo-based consultancy supporting clients' digital transformation from strategy through execution. For more information, visit www.dolbix.com

About Nikkoku Soft Co., Ltd.

Nikkoku Soft is a Tokyo-based IT solutions provider offering AI and biometric authentication technology, supporting clients from system planning through operation and maintenance. For more information, visit www.nikkokusoft.co.jp

SOURCE Dyna.Ai