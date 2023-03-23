DYNABOOK ADDS 13TH GEN INTEL CORE PROCESSORS TO LINEUP OF PROFESSIONAL GRADE LAPTOPS

Portégé X40L, Tecra A40 and Tecra A50 to be Dynabook's first laptops available

with the commercial version of the latest Intel Processors and Windows 11 Pro

IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, has announced that it has refreshed its ultralight Portégé® X40L-K and performance-rich 14-inch Tecra® A40-K and 15-inch Tecra® A50-K laptops to include the new hybrid-architecture 13th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series 28W processors. All three laptops also include Windows 11 Pro standard for an enhanced productivity and intuitive computing experience.

"Next generation computing solutions capable of exceeding the demands of modern businesses and individuals is vital to Dynabook's success," said James Robbins, general manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "The addition of the 13th Gen Intel Core processors with our own mobile innovations allows Dynabook to deliver uncompromising, premium mobile computing solutions that seamlessly integrate into any business or learning environment. The immense power these three new laptops deliver demonstrates Dynabook's unrelenting commitment to producing the market's best professional-grade computing solutions."

Portégé X40L-K – Computing Excellence Meets Refined Elegance

As the lightest 14-inch laptop Dynabook has ever made, the Portégé X40L-K takes premium, high-performance computing to new extremes. Featuring hybrid-architecture 13th Gen Intel Core P-Series processors, Intel Iris® Xe graphics and Wi-Fi 6E, and configurable with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 memory, this Intel EVO™ platform laptop delivers unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Dynabook equipped the Portégé X40L-K with a vibrant 14-inch Eyesafe® 16:10 IPS display, four-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system, AI-enhanced HD webcam with 360-degree microphones, Realtek® AI noise reduction and 65Wh battery to foster unplugged collaboration and productivity for any professional setting. Meeting the needs of today's workforce, this modern laptop packs Thunderbolt™ 4, USB Type-A, HDMI®, and Gigabit LAN ports, as well as a microSD™ card reader for hassle- and adapter-free expansion.

Weighing 2.3 pounds1 and measuring in at an ultra-thin 15.9mm, the stylish Tech Blue magnesium alloy chassis of the Portégé X40L-K is designed to meet the rigorous MIL-STD-810H standards for strength and durability. Fortified against privacy and security threats, this Secured-core PC features a potent mix of hardware and software that helps keep users' personal and corporate data safe.

Tecra A40-K and Tecra A50-K – Getting Down to Business

The Dynabook Tecra A40-K is a performance-rich 14-inch laptop for today's work-from-anywhere professionals. Measuring just 18.9mm thin, this laptop delivers a productivity-maximizing workspace with a vibrant 14-inch narrow-bezel display, HD webcam with privacy shutter, backlit keyboard, and large ClickPad with optional fingerprint reader.

Offering next-level productivity with matching speed, and style, the 15-inch Tecra A50-K from Dynabook makes any place a productive workspace. Designed for the modern hybrid workplace, this laptop features a 19.9mm thin chassis that houses an expansive 15.6-inch thin-bezel display, full-size backlit keyboard with 10-key, large ClickPad with optional fingerprint reader and HD webcam with privacy shutter.

Faster and More Efficient Than Ever

The two Tecra laptops deliver unprecedented speed and efficiency, via the new hybrid architecture 13th Gen Intel® Core™ P-Series processors, optional Intel® Iris® Xe graphics, DDR4 memory and massive SSD options. Intel graphics ensures crisp and smooth video performance and support for up to four external 4K displays.

Both Tecra laptops feature Wi-Fi 6E and Thunderbolt 4, making wired and wireless connections faster than ever. Additionally, full-size HDMI®, Gigabit LAN, 3.5mm audio and USB-A ports, as well as a microSD™ card slot provide convenient, adapter-free expansion.

A Smarter Chassis Design

The stylish, thin, and lightweight Mystic Blue chassis of both laptops are designed to pass MIL-STD-810H testing standards for strength and durability and allow professionals to easily go from the office to the field and anywhere in between with confidence.

The Best Warranty in the Business

All three laptops are backed by Dynabook's industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty2 with On-site to guarantee years of worry-free reliability. With additional access to an extensive service and support network, Dynabook +Care Service warranties help businesses minimize downtime and reduce IT costs.

All three laptops are completely customizable and available via the company's network of resellers or at us.dynabook.com. MSRP pricing will start at $969.99 for the Tecra A50-K, $1,019.99 for the Tecra A40-K and $1,799.99 for the Portégé X40L-K.

Connect Online

Visit our website for the latest product details and specifications. Connect with us on our social media channels: LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers, and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

1. Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

2. +Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

© 2023 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.