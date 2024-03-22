Dynabook E11 Series Windows 11 Pro Laptops and 2-in-1s for K-12 Education Now Available for Preorder - Shipping in Time For 2024-25 School Year

Equipped with Windows 11 Pro Education, Dynabook E11 Series Laptops Empower Students with Cutting-Edge Tools for Enhanced Classroom Performance and a Seamless Transition to the Professional World

IRVINE, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today announces that it is now taking preorders for the highly anticipated E11 Series of 11.6-inch Windows 11 Pro laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles specifically engineered for education. Building upon the success of Dynabook's education business, these new K-12 student laptops offer robust features and versatility and are designed to enhance the educational experience, while better preparing students for higher education and their careers.

Shipping with plenty of time for setup and deployment for the 2024-2025 school year, Dynabook E11 laptops and E11W 2-in-1s offer unparalleled performance and durability, ensuring they meet the dynamic needs of K-12 students. With a focus on affordability and enhanced functionality, these laptops are poised to elevate hybrid learning environments.

Key features of the Dynabook E11 and E11W Series include:

Enhanced Performance: Equipped with upgraded processors, faster memory, and Wi-Fi 6E technology, the E11 and E11W laptops offer improved performance and connectivity over previous models.

Flexible Configurations: Available in both traditional clamshell and convertible 2-in-1 form factors, these laptops provide versatility to adapt to various learning environments.

Touch Screen Options: Select configurations feature optional touch screens, enhancing interactivity and facilitating intuitive navigation.

Smart Pen Compatibility: Select configurations of E11W 2-in-1 convertibles include an exclusive smart pen with Windows Ink support, offering students a creative outlet for learning and collaboration.

Durability Features: Engineered to withstand the rigors of daily use, these laptops feature rubber bumpers, spill-resistant keyboards, and mechanically anchored keys.

Optimized for hybrid learning environments, each Dynabook E11 model comes equipped with a diverse array of ports, including HDMI®, USB, LAN, and Bluetooth connectivity, and features a USB-C® port, enabling students to connect external displays, attach various modern accessories, and charge the laptop or other devices seamlessly. External-facing power and Wi-Fi indicator lights allow educators to clearly see that students are connected and engaged in the classroom, while a high-capacity battery ensures E11 series laptops can keep up with the demands of the school day.

Why Windows 11 Pro Education?

Equipping E11 series laptops with Windows 11 Pro Education offers numerous advantages to both students, educators and school IT staff. Windows 11 Pro Education seamlessly supports both locally installed and web apps, catering to remote or classroom learning scenarios with ease. Enhanced integration with Microsoft Office and Microsoft Teams fosters classroom productivity and collaboration. Additionally, Intune for Education streamlines device management, tailored specifically for educational settings. Contrasted with Chrome OS alternatives, the E11 Series provides robust tools and applications that enhance student performance, elevate engagement and accessibility, and cultivate superior post-graduation readiness by familiarizing students with the most widely used operating system in the business world.

Pricing and Availability:

The E11 Series is available in two clamshell configurations: the E11-A1221ED with a standard 11.6-inch HD display priced at $329.99 , and the E11-A2221ED with a touch-enabled 11.6-inch HD display priced at $349.99 .

, and the E11-A2221ED with a touch-enabled 11.6-inch HD display priced at . The E11W Series offers two convertible 2-in-1 configurations: the E11W-A3221ED with an 11.6-inch IPS multi-touch display priced at $379.99 , and the E11W-A4221ED, which includes the same multi-touch display along with an exclusive smart pen and Windows Ink support, priced at $419.99 .

To learn more about the new E11 education laptops from Dynabook, please contact your authorized Dynabook dealer, or visit us.dynabook.com.

