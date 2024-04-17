Dynabook E11 Series Windows 11 Pro Laptops and 2-in-1s for K-12 Education Now Shipping

With Windows 11 Pro Education, Dynabook E11 Series Laptops Empower Students with State-of-the-Art Tools, Optimize Classroom Performance and Facilitate a Smooth Transition into Their Careers

IRVINE, Calif., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today announces that its new Windows 11 Pro equipped E11 Series laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles designed for K-12 education are now shipping. Following a successful pre-order phase, these innovative classroom multitools are now en route to empower student learning for the 2024-2025 school year.

Designed to elevate hybrid learning and equipped with advanced features, the Dynabook E11 Series represents a significant advancement in 1-in-1 computing for education. With a steadfast commitment to affordability, durability, and enhanced performance, these devices seamlessly integrate into modern curricula, offering a dynamic educational experience while better preparing students for higher education and their future careers.

"We are excited to see the Dynabook E11 Series laptops and tablets making their way into the hands of educators and students," said James Robbins, General Manager at Dynabook Americas, Inc. "These new laptops and convertibles embody Dynabook's dedication to empowering the next generation of learners, providing them with the tools they need to succeed in today's and tomorrow's increasingly digital world."

The Dynabook E11 Series offers unparalleled performance and durability, meeting the dynamic needs of K-12 students. With a focus on affordability and enhanced functionality, these laptops are poised to elevate hybrid learning environments across the country.

Key features of the Dynabook E11 and E11W Series include:

Enhanced Performance: Equipped with upgraded processors, faster memory, and Wi-Fi 6E technology, the E11 and E11W laptops offer improved performance and connectivity over previous models.

Flexible Configurations: Available in both traditional clamshell and convertible 2-in-1 form factors, these laptops provide versatility to adapt to various learning environments.

Touch Screen Options: Select configurations feature optional touch screens, enhancing interactivity and facilitating intuitive navigation.

Smart Pen Compatibility: Select configurations of E11W 2-in-1 convertibles include an exclusive smart pen with Windows Ink support, offering students a creative outlet for learning and collaboration.

Durability Features: Engineered to withstand the rigors of daily use, these laptops feature rubber bumpers, spill-resistant keyboards, and mechanically anchored keys.

Optimized for hybrid learning environments, each Dynabook E11 model comes equipped with a diverse array of ports, including HDMI®, USB, LAN, and Bluetooth connectivity. External-facing power and Wi-Fi indicator lights allow educators to ensure students are connected and engaged in the classroom, while a high-capacity battery ensures E11 Series laptops can keep up with the demands of the school day.

"Why Windows 11 Pro for these education products? The answer is simple! Equipping our E11 series laptops with Windows 11 Pro Education offers numerous advantages to both students, educators, and school IT staff," continued Robbins. "Windows 11 Pro Education seamlessly supports both locally installed and web apps, catering to remote or classroom learning scenarios with ease."

Pricing and Availability:

The E11 Series is available in two clamshell configurations: the E11-A1221ED with a standard 11.6-inch HD display priced at $329.99 , and the E11-A2221ED with a touch-enabled 11.6-inch HD display priced at $349.99 .

, and the E11-A2221ED with a touch-enabled 11.6-inch HD display priced at . The E11W Series offers two convertible 2-in-1 configurations: the E11W-A3221ED with an 11.6-inch IPS multi-touch display priced at $379.99 , and the E11W-A4221ED, which includes the same multi-touch display along with an exclusive smart pen and Windows Ink support, priced at $419.99 .

To learn more about the new E11 education laptops from Dynabook, please contact your authorized Dynabook dealer, or visit us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

© 2024 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc.

