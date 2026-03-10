Dynabook Expands AMD-Powered Offerings with New Portégé® X45W 14-inch 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop

Premium, Versatile 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop Delivers a 16:10 Touch-and-Pen Experience, Wi-Fi 7 and Robust Connectivity for Business, Education, Healthcare and Public Sector Workflows

IRVINE, Calif., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today announced the new Portégé® X45W, a premium 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop designed to deliver productivity and flexibility across modern work environments. The Portégé X45W expands Dynabook's AMD-powered portfolio of mobile computing products, giving customers more choice with AMD Ryzen™ processing and integrated AMD Radeon™ graphics.

"Portégé X45W reflects Dynabook's commitment to delivering professional-grade devices that people can count on, while continuing to expand AMD processor options across our portfolio," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "With a versatile 2-in-1 design, strong everyday performance, and a security-forward foundation, Portégé X45W is built to help organizations standardize on a flexible device that supports productivity and collaboration across business, education, healthcare and public sector environments."

EZ Buy Configurations



Portégé X45W-M Portégé X45W-M Portégé X45W-M Part Number CED11U-00M007 CED11U-00N007 CED11U-00P007 OS Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor AMD Ryzen™ 5 220 AMD Ryzen™ 5 230 AMD Ryzen™ 7 250 Graphics AMD Radeon™ 740M AMD Radeon™ 760M AMD Radeon™ 780M Display 14.0" WUXGA Touch w/Pen 14.0" WUXGA Touch w/Pen 14.0" WUXGA Touch w/Pen Memory 16 GB DDR5 16 GB DDR5 16 GB DDR5 Storage 512 GB SSD 512 GB SSD 512 GB SSD Wi-Fi MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 MediaTek Wi-Fi 7 MT7925 Warranty 3-Year 3-Year 3-Year

Key highlights (select configurations)

14-inch WUXGA (1920x1200) 16:10 display with touch and pen support (MPP 2.0)

AMD Ryzen™ 200 Series processors paired with AMD Radeon™ graphics for responsive multitasking and content workflows

Durable dark blue aluminum alloy chassis designed to pass MIL-STD-810H methodologies, backed by Dynabook durability testing

Wi-Fi 7 and 1 Gigabit Ethernet (RJ-45) for fast, confident connectivity in offices, classrooms, clinics and government facilities

FHD webcam with digital privacy shutter, dual microphones, and collaboration-ready audio

A security-forward foundation that includes features such as TPM and Microsoft Pluton, plus optional features like smart card on build-to-order configurations

AMD-Powered, AI-Ready Productivity

The Portégé X45W-M feature AMD Ryzen 200 Series processors with up to 8 high-efficiency cores and integrated Radeon graphics, delivering responsive performance for everyday multitasking, collaboration, and data analysis. Select configurations include an integrated NPU to accelerate on-device AI experiences like smarter conferencing, local AI assistants, and accelerated content creation, all while helping preserve battery life. Together with Microsoft Copilot and a dedicated Copilot key, users can streamline workflows, summarize content, and automate repetitive tasks with just a tap.

Functional and Stylish Design for Flexible Productivity

The Portégé X45W combines a premium convertible design with a practical feature set for professionals who need one device that adapts to multiple workstyles. The 360-degree design supports laptop, tablet, tent and presentation modes to help users move seamlessly from document work to collaboration and presentations.

Dynabook's 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible laptop delivers a sturdy and compact dark tech blue metallic aluminum chassis form factor creating a stylish and durable solution, designed to meet MIL-STD-810H testing standards. To further enhance the functionality of the Portégé X45W is the adoption of a 16:10 WUXGA display, full-size, spill resistant backlit keyboard with dedicated conferencing hotkeys preset for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and a large precision ClickPad with a glass-feel. The result is a comfortable, ergonomic workspace that keeps users productive through long days of work, whether at the office, at home, or on the road.

Inking Experience

Dynabook's Portégé® X45W-M delivers a pro-grade digital inking experience that helps users turn ideas into action fast. With an Active Electrostatic (MPP 2.0) pen, low-latency responsiveness, and 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity, handwriting and sketching feel precise and natural. An anti-glare display paired with optimized pen tips creates a smooth, paper-like writing experience, while tilt support enables shading and realistic stroke dynamics similar to an angled pencil. Built-in palm rejection helps prevent accidental input so users can write confidently, take notes, and annotate documents with ease.

The Portégé® X45W-M features a pen holder to easily store and access the digital pen. The stylus charges quickly via USB Type-C and includes a charge indicator so users can see charging status at a glance. With fast-charge convenience, users can get up to 2.6 hours of use from just one minute of charging, and up to 36 days of battery life (based on 2 hours of use per day) on a full charge.

Versatile Connectivity

Dynabook's new 2-in-1 convertible laptop ensures superior connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth and a Gigabit LAN port, providing fast and reliable network access in multiple computing environments. Additionally, a variety of essential ports, including HDMI, USB Type-C, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot and optional Smart Card, help maintain a clutter-free workspace and reduce the need for additional dongles and adapters.

Pricing and availability

Dynabook will offer three EZ Buy models alongside Build-to-Order (BTO) options to meet a wide range of organizational requirements. The Portégé X45W will be available through Dynabook's network of authorized resellers and partners, as well as at us.dynabook.com.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

Dynabook laptops boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry, which is why the company offers one of the best standard warranties in the business. For even greater peace of mind, Dynabook's industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-site can be added for worry-free reliability with up to four years of coverage. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimize downtime, reduce IT costs, and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

