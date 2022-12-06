DYNABOOK INTRODUCES TWO NEW SATELLITE PRO™ LAPTOPS

New Satellite Pro C Series Laptops Demonstrate Company's Ability to Offer Premium Designs, Performance and Productivity Ideal for Hybrid Work and Study Environments

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., formerly Toshiba PC Company, today announced the expansion of its Satellite Pro™ C-Series with the arrival of the 14-inch Satellite Pro C40-K and 15.6-inch Satellite Pro C50-K.

Dynabook's Satellite Pro laptops feature modern designs, a unique commitment to quality and all-round computing capabilities that deliver exceptional value ready for the most demanding tasks required by both professionals and students. Both laptops feature the new hybrid-architecture 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Windows 11 Pro operating system. Dynabook will offer multiple options of these business laptops with pricing starting at $929.99 for Intel® Core™ i7 configurations.

"We're excited to expand our Satellite Pro portfolio with the addition of the latest Intel Core processors," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas. "These new models demonstrate how our Satellite Pro laptops can meet a range of needs in terms of style, performance and supporting features, to fit seamlessly into any hybrid work and study environments, ensuring productivity, connectivity, and security to users, wherever they need it"

Satellite Pro C40-K – Sized Just Right for Hybrid Workstyles

Powered to get work done from anywhere, the Satellite Pro C40-K from Dynabook delivers the uncompromising productivity, portability, and value needed for today's modern workplace and hybrid learning environments. With a powerful 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, a 14-inch display, and battery life to last beyond the workday, this Windows 11 laptop breezes through demanding tasks with power to spare. Budget friendly and packed with features, the Satellite Pro C40-K has mastered mobility.

Measuring under 19mm thin and starting at 3.04 pounds1 this stylish laptop easily goes anywhere, while its ultra-fast Wi-Fi®, variety of ports, and microSD™ card slot creates a clutter- and adapter-free workspace. A webcam with privacy shutter, dual-array TruTalk™ microphones, stereo speakers, video conferencing function keys and AI-enhanced noise reduction work together to support highly collaborative conference calls. Travel friendly, this laptop's durable polycarbonate chassis is resilient, while an IONPURE® IPL2 coating keeps things clean by helping inhibit microbial growth. Ensuring worry-free reliability, the Satellite Pro C40-K is backed by Dynabook's Standard International Warranty with On-site.

Satellite Pro C50-K – Modern Features, Big Performance for the Hybrid Life

Packing the essential features and style users demand, the Satellite Pro C50-K delivers uncompromising performance, productivity, and value. Weighing just 3.4 pounds1, this laptop is loaded with a powerful 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processor, up to 32GB of memory, and a large 53Wh battery, to breeze through tasks with performance to spare. The vibrant, slim-bezel, 15-inch FHD display provides a comfortable canvas to work from, while its stylishly sculpted and durable chassis makes it thin and light enough to take anywhere. Keeping bacteria at bay, the laptop features an IONPURE® IPL2 coating to help inhibit microbial growth.

Equipped for maximum portability and productivity, the Satellite Pro C50-K is loaded with ultra-fast Wi-Fi®, a solid mix of ports for an adapter-free workspace and is fortified with robust security features to protect against threats. Excelling at remote work, the laptop features a webcam with privacy slider, Bluetooth®, stereo speakers, dual-array mics, AI-enhanced noise cancellation and dedicated conference call function keys that provide convenient collaboration capabilities. Offering worry-free reliability for whatever the workday brings, the Satellite Pro C50-K is backed by Dynabook's International Warranty with On-site.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers, and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality, and reliability. Now wholly owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

1. Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

2. Antimicrobial. IONPURE® IPL (EPA Reg. No. 731148-3) is an EPA-approved antimicrobial substance designed to be incorporated into various materials to help them inhibit the growth of bacteria. IONPURE IPL is incorporated into the paint applied to the Dynabook keyboard, touchpad, lid cover, palm rest, display bezel and bottom casing. The antimicrobial properties do not protect users or others against bacteria or other disease organisms.

