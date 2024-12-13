Dynabook Refreshes Featherlight Portégé® X30W AI-Equipped 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors

With a Durable Magnesium Alloy Chassis, This Ultra-Light Convertible Was Built for Flexibility, Creativity, and Productivity

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled the Portégé® X30W-M, a 13.3-inch 2-in-1 convertible Windows 11 laptop that meets the diverse demands of modern businesses and educators. With powerful and efficient U- and H-series Intel® Core™ Ultra processors, built-in AI tools like Copilot, and the versatility of a laptop-tablet hybrid, the Portégé X30W-M delivers a well-rounded solution for professionals who demand flexibility, productivity and durability.

Weighing under 1kg, the ultra-light Portégé X30W-M is equipped with premium specs, including up to 32GB of 6,400 MHz LPDDR5x memory, SSD storage options of up to 2TB, and a vibrant Corning® Gorilla® Glass-covered multi-touch display. With a smart stylus and Windows Ink support, the X30W-M provides a natural pen-on-paper experience, enabling users to sketch, annotate, or design with precision in tablet mode. The convertible design of the Portégé X30W-M allows users to seamlessly switch between laptop and tablet modes, making it ideal for creative professionals, hybrid workers, and field teams. The addition of a dedicated Copilot key simplifies everyday tasks by integrating intelligent recommendations directly into the workflow, boosting productivity at the push of a button.

"At Dynabook, we strive to deliver products that meet the specific needs of every customer, and the Portégé X30W-M exemplifies this commitment," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "Convertible laptops like the X30W-M are invaluable for businesses across industries—whether it's an architect sketching designs on-site, a creative professional collaborating in tablet mode, or an executive looking for a secure, versatile device. This device rounds out our product lineup, ensuring Dynabook provide solutions for every use case."

Designed for security-conscious businesses, the Portégé X30W-M features enterprise-grade security, including Dynabook's proprietary BIOS, face and fingerprint authentication, and TPM 2.0. Durability is core tenant of this system, with a lightweight magnesium alloy chassis tested to MIL-STD-810G standards. Connectivity options such as Thunderbolt™ 4, USB-A, HDMI, and a microSD slot ensure seamless, adapter-free productivity in any environment.

The Portégé X30W-M is available now through Dynabook's network of resellers. Like all Dynabook laptops, the Portégé X30W-M can be ordered as EZ Buy SKUs, or built-to-order. Like all Portégé laptops, select models can be equipped with Dynabook's +Care Service® Warranty with On-Site support, providing businesses with up to four years of coverage to minimize downtime and optimize productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Portégé X30W-M is available for order today from authorized Dynabook sales partners, with per-unit pricing starting under $1,399. For more information, visit us.dynabook.com.

