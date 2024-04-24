Dynabook Releases Hyperlight 14-inch Portégé® X40L-M Laptop with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors and Powerful AI Integration

Weighing Just 2.3 Pounds, the Portégé X40L-M Packs a Powerful Hybrid Architecture CPU, Intel® Arc GPU, On-Chip AI Accelerator, a Vibrant 16:10 IPS Display and a Full-Size Keyboard

IRVINE, Calif., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled the latest generation of its hyperlight 14-inch premium business laptop – the Portégé® X40L-M. Now engineered with cutting-edge Intel® Core™ Ultra (Series 1) processors and packing advanced AI capabilities, this powerful laptop redefines productivity, performance, and security for today's on-the-go professionals, while meeting Intel® EVO™ platform and Windows 11 Secured-core PC standards.

"The Portégé X40L-M is a testament to Dynabook's commitment to delivering premium, cutting-edge solutions that empowers professionals to achieve more in their work," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "With the integration of Intel's latest Core Ultra processors, advanced AI capabilities, and seamless Windows 11 with Copilot integration, the Portégé X40L-M sets a new standard for productivity, performance, and innovation in the business laptop market."

More Power, Better Battery Life

The lightest-weight premium 14-inch laptop Dynabook has ever created, the Portégé X40L-M comes packed full of innovative tech, including new Intel® Core™ Ultra processors. Smarter than ever, every Intel® Core™ Ultra processor features a powerful and efficient hybrid architecture CPU, an integrated Intel® Arc™ GPU, and dedicated neural processing unit (NPU) that work together for unparalleled AI inference performance. These processors seamlessly offload tasks and AI workloads to the right processor for the job, unlocking a new level of power-efficient AI acceleration, which translates to unprecedented worker productivity in today's AI-enhanced world of business, while maximizing performance and run time between charges.

Tuned to Maximize Windows 11 Pro and Copilot Capabilities

Optimized for maximum operations efficiency, the Portégé X40L-M comes standard with Microsoft Windows 11 Pro, offering an intuitive and personalized computing experience, enhanced productivity features, intuitive navigation, and robust security. Additionally, the Portégé X40L-M introduces Copilot integration, a revolutionary AI-powered assistant from Microsoft, that enhances creativity and collaboration and streamlines workflows by hitting the dedicated Copilot key. Copilot leverages machine learning to provide intelligent suggestions, automate repetitive tasks, and facilitate seamless communication among team members, empowering users to work smarter and more efficiently than ever before.

Sleek Design, Exceptional Durability

Dynabook has meticulously crafted the Portégé X40L-M to perfectly fuse style and durability to meet the needs of modern professionals who are always on the move. Weighing as little as 2.3 pounds1 and measuring a mere 15.9mm thin, the Portégé X40L-M boasts a stylish Tech Blue magnesium alloy chassis that exudes elegance and meets rigorous US Military (MIL-STD-810H) standards for strength and durability. Featuring a vibrant 14-inch Eyesafe® 16:10 IPS display and a four-speaker Dolby Atmos® audio system, this laptop delivers excellent audio and visual performance for enhanced collaboration and productivity. The inclusion of an AI-enhanced HD webcam with 360-degree microphones and Realtek® AI noise reduction ensures crystal-clear communication, while the robust 65Wh battery enables extended periods of unplugged use.

Seamless Connectivity

Equipped with cutting-edge connectivity features, the Portégé X40L-M ensures seamless access to networks, peripherals, and external displays, empowering users to stay productive from anywhere. With Wi-Fi 6E technology, users can enjoy lightning-fast wireless connections, low latency, and increased bandwidth, enabling smooth streaming, video conferencing, and data transfer. Two Thunderbolt 4 ports offer blazing-fast data transfer speeds, along with support for versatile docking solutions and high-resolution external displays. For added convenience, the Portégé X40L-M boasts a variety of full-size ports, including HDMI, USB Type-A, Gigabit LAN, and even a microSD™ card reader for a clutter- and adapter-free workstation.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

Backed by Dynabook's industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-site2 support, the Portégé X40L-M offers worry-free reliability for three years on featured configurations, and four years on built-to-order systems. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimize downtime, reduce IT costs, and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

The new Portégé X40L-M starts at $1,799.99 and is available today in featured configurations from authorized Dynabook partners. The Portégé X40L-M can also be custom-ordered to fit the needs of any business. To order or learn more about Dynabook, visit us.dynabook.com.

Click Here For The Press Kit

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

© 2024 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. +Care Service Warranty with On-Site. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit https://support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.