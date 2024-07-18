Dynabook Unveils New AI-Infused 14- and 16-inch Tecra® A-Series Business Laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors and Microsoft Copilot

With Slim and Lightweight Chassis Designs, Tecra Laptops Are Heavy on Productivity-Maximizing Features Like Intel® Arc Graphics, 16:10 WQXGA Displays, Full-Size Keyboards, and Tons of Ports

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled its latest Copilot-enhanced professional laptops – the all-new 14-inch Tecra® A40-M and 16-inch Tecra® A60-M. Engineered with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 1) these new Windows 11 Pro laptops fuse cutting-edge hardware with advanced AI to redefine productivity and performance for modern professionals and educators.

"These new Tecra laptops exemplify Dynabook's commitment to delivering premium, cutting-edge solutions that empower professionals and educators," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas Inc. "With the integration of Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and Copilot AI capabilities, these laptops set new standards for efficiency, security, and user experience in the business and education sectors."

Premium Is the New Mainstream

The new Tecra® A60-M is Dynabook's first 16-inch, AI-enhanced, full-performance laptop designed to meet the needs of creative, and finance professionals, as well as software developers, engineers, and more. It boasts a slim, backpack-friendly form factor and is equipped with a full-sized backlit 10-key keyboard. The all-new 14-inch Tecra A40-M was built for uncompromising productivity on the go and is well equipped for field jobs and today's work-from-anywhere professionals, educators, and students.

AI-Powered Productivity

Both laptops feature Copilot AI and are equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick AI assistance on workflows and tasks. This integration allows users to streamline operations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance overall productivity with intelligent suggestions and seamless communication facilitated by AI. Additional AI enhancements include AI noise reduction for clear communication by removing background noise at both the near and far ends of conference calls, a new 5MP webcam with AI enhancements like background blur, eye contact, and face framing, and AI-enhanced battery management for optimized performance and extended usage.

Stylish And Ergonomic New Design

Standing out from the crowd of business laptops that ship in varying shades of bland, these new Tecra models feature compact and lightweight, dark blue chassis designs that are both stylish and durable, exceeding MIL-STD-810H standards. Both models are equipped with 16:10 WQXGA displays with available touch options, full-size premium backlit keyboards with dedicated conferencing hotkeys preset for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and large ClickPads.

Unmatched Security

As Secured-core PCs, the Tecra A40-M and A60-M are among the most secure laptops available and provide comprehensive protection against security and privacy threats. These laptops also feature advanced hardware and software security measures, including Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and can be equipped with face and/or fingerprint biometric scanners, smart card readers, ensuring that both personal and corporate data remain safe and secure.

Superior Connectivity

These new Tecra laptops also ensure superior connectivity with support for Wi-Fi 6E and a LAN port, providing fast and reliable network access. Additionally, a variety of essential ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, help maintain a clutter-free workspace. The new high-resolution display and enhanced audio and video capabilities make these laptops ideal for both collaborative and solo work.

Industry-Leading Service and Support

Dynabook laptops boast one of the lowest failure rates in the industry, which is why it offers one of the best standard warranties in the business. For even greater peace of mind, Dynabook's industry-leading +Care Service® Warranty with On-site can be added for worry-free reliability with up to four years of coverage. With comprehensive warranty coverage and access to a vast service and support network, Dynabook helps businesses minimize downtime, reduce IT costs, and ensure uninterrupted productivity.

Pricing and Availability

The Tecra A40-M and Tecra A60-M can be custom ordered today from authorized Dynabook partners, with each model starting under $1,300. For more information, visit us.dynabook.com.

