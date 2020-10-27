Dynabook Unveils New, Professional Grade Portégé® X40-J Laptop, Featuring 11th Gen Intel® Core™ Processor and Intel® Iris® X(e) Graphics Engine

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.), today announced the addition of the Portégé® X40-J – a newly designed 14-inch business laptop – and the pricing and availability of the hyper-light (906 grams1) Portégé X30L-J. These two Windows 10 Pro-based laptops feature the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics engine to deliver speed, efficiency and discrete-level graphics. Initially announced in conjunction with the 11th Gen Intel® launch in September, the Portégé X30L-J features a starting price point of $1,329.99 and will be available for purchase in November.

"The Portégé X40-J, with its 14-inch display, lightweight design and Intel's latest processor and graphics technologies, offers the ideal blend of performance and mobility required by the modern professional in a wide range of industries," said Philip Osako, vice president, marketing and engineering, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "Our engineering team incorporated the latest advancements in aluminum-based materials resulting in a laptop that is tough and durable and easy to carry around the office, work from home or on the road."

Portégé X40-J

Featuring a mystic blue, aluminum-based design, the Portégé X40-J is a premium 14-inch professional laptop that provides an uncompromising blend of style, all-day productivity and modern features. Powered by an 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics engine, the Portégé X40-J offers exceptional performance, discrete-level graphics and enterprise-grade security. Configurable to up to 32GB of dual-channel memory and reinforced with ultra-fast SSD storage, Wi-Fi 6® (Gig+)2 and Thunderbolt™ 4 certified USB Type-C™ ports, the Portégé X40-J offers unyielding performance, high-speed connectivity and fast data transfers.

The vibrant 14-inch, narrow-bezel display of the Portégé® X40-J is available with either an FHD IPS screen for rich visuals, a multi-touch screen for modern navigation or a Dynamic Privacy Screen for increased privacy. The laptop also features an integrated webcam privacy shutter to safeguard users against unwanted access. The display also features a 180-degree hinge to allow the screen to lay flat for easy sharing. This Microsoft Secured-core PC5 employs advanced encryption, face and fingerprint recognition to help fortify against security threats. With a new, robust design and long-lasting battery, the Portégé X40-J delivers up to a 13.8 hours3 of battery life rating. Pricing for the Portégé X40-J starts at $1,299.99 and will be available for purchase in November.



Portégé X30L-J

With a compact magnesium chassis weighing just 906 grams1, the hyper-light Portégé X30L-J provides effortless mobility with unparalleled durability. To deliver exceptional performance, discrete-level graphics and enterprise-grade security, the Portégé X30L-J employs the latest 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processor and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics engine. The laptop features an energy-efficient, thin-bezel 13.3-inch Sharp IGZO display4 for vibrant visuals and impressive battery life. Connecting with the Portégé X30L-J is also hyper-fast, with Wi-Fi® 62 (Gig+) delivering gigabit wireless speeds and Thunderbolt™ 4 certified USB Type-C™ ports to transfer data faster than ever. Offering an impressive 14.9 hours of battery life rating, the Portégé X30L-J is perfect for mobile professionals. The laptop is available for purchase in November, with a starting price point of $1,329.99.

Both the 14-inch Portégé X40-J and 13-inch Portégé X30L-J meet Microsoft's Windows 10 Secured-core PC5 requirements and adds to Dynabook's growing collection of highly secure laptops. These two new laptops are equipped with a robust combination of next-level hardware, software and identity protection - including enterprise-grade encryption and authentication using biometrics - to enhance resistance to current and future cyber threats.

These two premium business laptops are designed, engineered and rigorously tested in dedicated Dynabook facilities to deliver an exceptional level of quality and reliability. Dynabook engineered both the Portégé X40-J and Portégé X30L-J to pass MIL-STD-810G standard testing methodologies for strength and durability. The laptop leader also conducts highly-accelerated life testing (HALT) and other stress tests across the chassis, hinge, keyboard and ports of these laptops to deliver the perfect blend of rigidity and flexibility within these lightweight designs. For additional peace of mind, Dynabook backs each these laptops with its +Care ServiceSM warranty6 with On-Site.

+Care Service℠ warranty with On-Site is Dynabook's premier standard warranty, which delivers a unique level of service flexibility for Dynabook's customers. Designed to keep businesses moving forward, the new warranty is available on these two laptops. +Care Service warranty with On-Site is available for three-years on feature configurations and four-years on Build-to-Order (BTO) models. In addition to multi-year warranties, Dynabook customers get access to the organization's service and support network. This new standard warranty offers technical phone support, depot, carry-in and on-site repair, and covers customer replaceable parts. Dynabook +Care Service warranty helps businesses boost productivity, cut downtime and reduce IT costs.

Dynabook will offer featured configurations of both laptops or users can customize the laptop's processor, memory, storage, screen and security options via Dynabook's BTO program. These laptops will be available at http://us.dynabook.com/ or from Dynabook's network of resellers.

Press kit: https://bit.ly/Dynabook_TigerLake

About Dynabook Americas, Inc. (formerly Toshiba America Client Solutions, Inc.)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Dynabook Americas, Inc., provides a diverse portfolio of enterprise-grade hardware and software offerings, including awarding-winning mobile computers, innovative wearable devices, augmented reality applications and security solutions. Dynabook designs, engineers and manufactures its offerings in its own-operated facilities to ensure quality and reliability. Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

About Dynabook Inc. (formerly Toshiba Client Solutions Co., Ltd.)

For over 30 years, Dynabook laptops and technologies have set the standard for innovation, quality and reliability. Now wholly-owned by Sharp Corporation, Dynabook Inc., continues that tradition by delivering rich value and services that support our partners and customers in achieving their goals.

© 2020 Dynabook Americas, Inc. All product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

Weight. Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected. Wi-Fi® 6. Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) WFA certification is not yet available. Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX200 Module will be delivered as a pre-certified solution. Battery Life Rating. (Notebook) Measured by MobileMark® 2014 for models preinstalled with Microsoft® Windows 7 or Windows 10. Benchmark rules for MobileMark® 2014: Wireless connectivity = On, Predefined updated workloads. Details of MobileMark® 2014 testing protocols are available at www.bapco.com. MobileMark is a U.S. registered trademark of the Business Applications Performance Corporation. Rating is for comparison purposes only and does not indicate the battery life that will be obtained by any individual user. Actual battery life may vary considerably from specifications depending on product model, configuration, applications, power management settings and features utilized, as well as the natural performance variations produced by the design of individual components. The battery life rating is only achieved on the select models and configurations tested by Dynabook under the specific test settings at the time of publication and is not an estimate of a system's battery life under any conditions other than the specific test settings. After a period of time, the battery will lose its ability to perform at maximum capacity and will need to be replaced. This is normal for all batteries Display. The IGZO display is only available on the Full HD configuration. Secured-core PCs. Requires a specific configuration to the meet the Windows 10 Secured-core PCs requirements. Warranty. Dynabook's standard limited warranty terms and limitations apply. Visit www.support.dynabook.com/warranty for details.

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.

