Dynabook Unveils Premium AI-Infused 14-inch Portégé X40-M Laptops with Intel® Core™ Ultra Processors and Copilot AI

IRVINE, Calif., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, Inc., the gold standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled today unveiled its latest addition to the premium Portégé family – the all-new 14-inch Portégé® X40-M. Engineered with Intel® Core™ Ultra processors (Series 1) and advanced AI capabilities, this new Windows 11 Pro laptop impeccably blends the most powerful modern hardware with sophisticated AI to maximize workplace productivity.

"The Portégé X40 has been one of Dynabook's best-selling laptops for years, and I believe that this latest iteration of an already-winning formula will further solidify the Portégé line as an indispensable booster of business efficiency and productivity," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas Inc. "With the integration of Intel's latest Core Ultra processors and Copilot AI enhancements, this laptop continues our tradition of delivering premium, cutting-edge capabilities that empower professionals."

Premium Design and Unrivaled Durability

The all-new 14-inch Portégé® X40-M is designed for professionals who demand the best. Standing out from the competition, the Portégé X40-M features a sleek, lightweight aluminum alloy chassis that is both stylish and durable, following MIL-STD-810H standards. It is finished in a premium metallic dark blue. The new model is also equipped with a 16:10 WUXGA display with an available touch option, a full-size premium backlit keyboard with dedicated conferencing hotkeys preset for Microsoft Teams and Zoom, and a large ClickPad, ensuring unparalleled productivity in any environment.

AI-Powered Productivity

Featuring Copilot AI and equipped with a dedicated Copilot key for quick AI assistance on workflows and tasks, the Portégé X40-M allows users to streamline operations, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance overall productivity with intelligent suggestions and seamless communication facilitated by AI. Additional AI enhancements include AI noise reduction for clear communication by removing background noise at both the near and far ends of conference calls, a new 5MP webcam with AI enhancements like background blur, eye contact, and face framing, and AI-enhanced battery management for optimized performance and extended usage.

Robust Security Features

The Portégé X40-M ensures robust protection against security and privacy threats with its advanced security features. It includes Trusted Platform Module (dTPM) 2.0, advanced encryption, and optional face and fingerprint biometric scanners and smart card readers. These measures ensure that both personal and corporate data remain secure, providing peace of mind for users handling sensitive information.

Exceptional Connectivity

The Portégé X40-M offers exceptional connectivity options with Wi-Fi 6E and a LAN port, ensuring fast and reliable internet access. It also features a comprehensive selection of ports, including HDMI, Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-A, and a microSD card slot, allowing for easy connection to various devices and peripherals. The enhanced high-resolution display, combined with superior audio and video capabilities, makes this laptop perfect for both team collaborations and individual tasks.

Premium Service and Support

Known for its high-quality laptops with low failure rates, Dynabook provides one of the industry's best standard warranties. To enhance customer peace of mind, the Portégé X40-M can be equipped with Dynabook's optional +Care Service® Warranty with On-site support, offering up to four years of comprehensive coverage. This premium service ensures reduced downtime, lower IT costs, and sustained productivity through access to Dynabook's extensive support network.

Pricing and Availability

The Portégé X40-M can be custom ordered today from authorized Dynabook partners, with pricing starting under $1,499. For more information, visit us.dynabook.com.

About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit https://us.dynabook.com/.

