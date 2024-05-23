Dynabrade Power Tools Partners with Juncos Hollinger Racing as Official Tool Sponsor

CLARENCE, N.Y., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabrade Power Tools, the global leader in innovative abrasive power tools, is proud to announce its partnership with Juncos Hollinger Racing Team as their official tool sponsor, starting at the 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 Presented by Gainbridge. This partnership underscores Dynabrade's commitment to supporting the racing community with high-performance power tools, giving Junco Hollinger Racing a competitive edge by leveraging the power of the innovative equipment throughout the 2024 season.

Juncos Hollinger Racing Team at The Indianapolis 500

"When our team back at the factory requested new tools, we took it a step further, looking to fully integrate a future-forward pioneer in the abrasive tool space," shared David O'Neill, Team Principal of Juncos Hollinger Racing. "JHR has developed an impressive talent pipeline, and now the team can perform at their best with the most innovative tools on the market in hand." Ricardo Juncos, Founder and Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing, adds, "The best people need the best tools to succeed, and Dynabrade is the perfect partner to complete this equation."

"Our new partnership with Dynabrade brings together the power tool brand's precision and reliability with JHR's high-performance team of drivers and crew. These types of technical collaborations are a testament to the power of strategic collaborations and are truly the result of listening to our staff's needs," said Brad Hollinger, Co-Owner of Juncos Hollinger Racing.

"Dynabrade is excited to be an Official Partner of Juncos Hollinger Race Team in 2024," said Mike Saraf, VP of Global Sales at Dynabrade Power Tools. "Dynabrade has long prided ourselves on manufacturing the highest quality abrasive power tools in the industry, and this new partnership is a great opportunity for us to gain exposure on a platform as prestigious as the NTT INDYCAR Series, North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series."

The partnership will see Dynabrade's branding prominently displayed on Junco Hollinger Racing's channels throughout the racing season, including the upcoming Indianapolis 500, reinforcing the synergy between the two dynamic brands.

About Dynabrade Power Tools

Since 1969, Dynabrade has earned a reputation for quality and excellence in the innovative design and manufacture of unique portable pneumatic abrasive power tools, related accessories, and dust collection to a diverse range of industries worldwide. With a commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Dynabrade continues to set the standard for excellence in the market.

About Juncos Hollinger Racing

Juncos Hollinger Racing is an Indianapolis-based motorsport team co-owned by founder Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger. The team fields two entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the No. 77 Chevrolet piloted by Romain Grosjean and the No. 78 Chevrolet piloted by Agustín Canapino. The team will also be competing in the INDY NXT by Firestone series in 2024. Racer Lindsay Brewer will pilot the No. 76, with her teammate being announced in due course.

Juncos Hollinger Racing already has a rich history in US motorsport, having won two INDY NXT championships (2015, 2017) and five Indy PRO 2000 titles (2010, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2020), as well as strong performances at the Daytona 24h and the 12 Hours of Sebring races in IMSA.

SOURCE Dynabrade Inc.