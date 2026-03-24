Dynacast Expands Integrated Manufacturing Capabilities with Addition of Platinadora Baja

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Form Technologies, the parent company of Dynacast, a global leader in precision die casting, announced today the acquisition of Platinadora Baja, expanding Dynacast's integrated manufacturing capabilities and broadening its portfolio of precision component manufacturing solutions.

With the addition of Platinadora Baja's capabilities, Dynacast builds on its existing strengths in precision manufacturing, expanding its integrated offering to span the full manufacturing process—from engineering, tooling, and die casting to specialized downstream processes and assembly.

Platinadora Baja has built a strong reputation in the industry as a single-source manufacturing partner, combining specialized metal finishing capabilities with high-pressure zinc die casting and, more recently, aluminum die casting. The company offers a range of downstream processes that complement die casting, including plating, powder coating, machining, deburring, impregnation, pad printing, and assembly.

As part of the transaction, Platinadora's founder, Guillermo Fernandez, will continue leading operations, working closely with Dynacast leadership as the business continues to grow. Platinadora Baja will continue operating with its existing team, ensuring continuity for customers while building on the strong foundation the company has established.

Demand for more integrated manufacturing solutions continues to grow as companies seek to streamline and optimize their supply chains. The addition of Platinadora Baja further expands Dynacast's capabilities and strengthens its global manufacturing network.

"Platinadora has built an impressive reputation in metal finishing and complementary manufacturing capabilities, and we are excited to welcome their team to Dynacast," said Reza Messdaghi, President of Dynacast. "Their expertise strengthens our integrated manufacturing platform and expands the range of solutions we can deliver to customers."

"We've spent years building a strong team and developing deep expertise in specialized finishing and precision manufacturing processes," said Guillermo Fernandez, Founder of Platinadora Baja. "Partnering with Dynacast allows us to build on that foundation, expand our capabilities, and continue delivering high-quality solutions as we grow the business together."

About Dynacast

Dynacast is a global manufacturer of precision engineered metal components and proprietary manufacturing technology, specializing in precision die casting and the in-house design and construction of die casting machines and tooling. The company produces engineered components using proprietary multi-slide technology and serves industries including aerospace, defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial markets. With operations worldwide, Dynacast combines advanced die casting with machining, finishing, and other integrated manufacturing capabilities to deliver precision metal components for complex applications. Dynacast is part of Form Technologies, a global leader in advanced precision component manufacturing.

About Form Technologies

Form Technologies is a global leader in advanced precision component manufacturing, delivering complex, high-performance solutions to leading OEMs worldwide. Through its portfolio of specialized brands, including Dynacast, Signicast, and OptiMIM, the company provides a range of precision manufacturing technologies, including die casting, investment casting, and metal injection molding, serving diverse end markets.

For more information, visit www.dynacast.com

Media Contact:

Form Technologies Marketing

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SOURCE Form Technologies, Inc.