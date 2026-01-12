DYNAMIC ALPHA MACRO FUND EARNS #1 MORNINGSTAR CATEGORY RANKING FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

DYMIX's fundamental macro approach leads the Macro Trading category again in 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG) announced today that its Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund (DYMIX) has been ranked #1 for 2025 in the Morningstar Macro Trading category, marking the second consecutive year the Fund has led its peer group following its top ranking in 2024 (see full disclosure below).

Launched in July 2023, the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund was designed to address a growing demand for strategies that behave differently from traditional stock- and bond-centric portfolios. The Fund combines two structurally distinct and non-correlated components: a fundamental, discretionary global macro strategy and a passive allocation to U.S. equities. This flexible approach allows the portfolio to adapt as macroeconomic conditions evolve, rather than relying on a single market outcome.

"We believe leading our category for a second consecutive year reflects the resilience of our strategy," said Bradley Barrie, Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Officer of DWG. "The Fund's approach has experienced periods of equity-like performance while maintaining a non-correlated structure, helping address today's diversification challenges."

Advisors Preferred, the Fund's adviser, emphasized the consistency and discipline behind the Fund's results.

"What stands out to us is not just the ranking itself, but the repeatability of the process behind it," said Catherine Ayers-Rigsby, President of Advisors Preferred.

"DWG has built a thoughtful and well-structured strategy that brings institutional-quality macro thinking into a mutual fund format, and we believe that differentiation continues to resonate with advisors and investors alike."

Fund Ranking Disclosure: As of year-end 2024 & 2025, the fund was ranked #1 in the Morningstar Macro Trading category out of 60 funds for 2024 and 40 funds for 2025 for the 1-year total returns. Rankings are based on historical performance and are subject to change.

For more information about the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund, visit www.dynamicalphafunds.com or www.advisorspreferred.com.

FUND PERFORMANCE as of 12/31/2025



NAV One

Month Three

Month Year to

Date One

Year Since

Inception Inception

Date Dynamic Alpha

Macro Fund 13.66 2.51 % 2.29 % 25.36 % 25.36 % 20.37 % 7/31/2023 S&P 500 Index

0.60 % 2.66 % 17.88 % 17.88 % 19.62 % 7/31/2023 S&P TargetRisk

Balanced Index

0.50 % 2.45 % 16.59 % 16.59 % 12.71 % 7/31/2023

Expense Ratio: 1.81%.

S&P 500 Total Return Index: The Standard and Poor's 500 is a capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks representing all domestic industry groups.

S&P500TR assumes reinvestment of any dividends.

The S&P Target Risk Growth Index is designed to measure the performance of equity allocations, while seeking to provide limited fixed income exposure to diversify risk

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Visit www.DynamicAlphaFunds.com for returns updated daily. Call (US Toll Free) 1-833-462-6433 for returns current to the most recent month-end.

About Dynamic Wealth Group LLC

Dynamic Wealth Group (DWG) acts as the sub-adviser to the Dynamic Alpha Macro Fund. Dynamic Wealth Group was founded to simplify the complexity by helping advisors and investors implement truly diversified portfolios and bring to market distinctive non-correlated strategies.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm collaborates with investment management firms to launch unique and innovative products by providing a turn-key solution that includes product consultation, market intelligence, marketing support, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds through its many selling agreements and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadviser.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Other risks may include Management Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Futures Risk, ETF Risk, Market Risk, No History of Operations Risk, Short Position Risk, Small and Medium Capitalization Stock Risk, Taxation Risk, Turnover Risk, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Risk. For additional details regarding these risk, the Fund's prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives. Ceros does not provide tax or legal advice. Please consult your tax and/or legal counsel for specific tax or legal questions and concerns. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining financial market.

© 2026 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

