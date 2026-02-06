QUANTIFIED FUNDS ANNOUNCES NAME CHANGE OF THE GOLD BULLION STRATEGY FUND TO QUANTIFIED GOLD FUTURES TRACKING FUND

Name change effective February 3, 2026; investment objective and strategy remain unchanged

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantified Funds today announced that The Gold Bullion Strategy Fund (QGLDX) will be renamed the Quantified Gold Futures Tracking Fund, effective February 3, 2026. The name change is intended to more clearly reflect the Fund's quantitative, rules-based approach to gold futures exposure in an effort to track the daily price of gold bullion.

The Fund's investment objective, investment strategy, and portfolio management team will remain unchanged as a result of the name update.

"As interest in gold increases, we believe this change provides greater clarity for advisors and investors evaluating gold exposure within diversified portfolios," said Jerry Wagner, President and Founder of Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

During the 2025 calendar year, gold demonstrated resilience amid shifting inflation expectations, currency dynamics, and evolving market conditions. Against this backdrop, the Fund delivered strong positive performance, supported by gold price trends and the disciplined application of its quantitative methodology.

While past performance does not guarantee future results, the Fund's historical results provide context for how the strategy has behaved across varying market environments.

FUND PERFORMANCE as of 12/31/2025



QTR YTD 1 Year 3 Year 5 Year 10 Year QGLDX (investor class) 11.02 % 59.85 % 59.85 % 29.88 % 14.39 % 12.04 % S&P 500 TR INDEX 2.66 % 17.88 % 17.88 % 23.01 % 14.42 % 14.82 % S&P GSCI Gold Index 12.22 % 62.48 % 62.48 % 32.37 % 17.13 % 14.02 % FT Wilshire 5000 Full Cap Index 2.21 % 17.15 % 17.15 % 22.44 % 12.79 % 14.16 %

Inception Date: July 9, 2013

Expense Ratio: Investor Class 1.46% | Advisor Class 2.05%

S&P 500 Total Return Index: The Standard and Poor's 500 is a capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks representing all domestic industry groups.

S&P500TR assumes reinvestment of any dividends.

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. Visit www.QuantifiedFunds.com for returns updated daily. Call (US Toll Free) 1-855-650-7453 for returns current to the most recent month-end.

About the Quantified Gold Futures Tracking Fund

The Quantified Gold Futures Tracking Fund seeks to provide exposure to gold through a quantitative, rules-based investment process designed to track gold futures. The strategy is intended to align with gold's historical diversification characteristics while applying systematic oversight to adapt to changing market conditions.

The Fund is part of the Quantified Funds family, which focuses on delivering quantitatively driven investment strategies designed to support disciplined portfolio construction.

About Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd.

Established in 1981, Flexible Plan Investments, Ltd. is a founding member of the National Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM), Flexible Plan, with its turnkey asset management program (TAMP), is one of the trade association's largest and oldest active money managers. The company's mission is to provide investors with competitive returns while reducing risk through the use of dynamic risk management, strategic diversification and cutting-edge technology and support services.

About Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred (www.advisorspreferred.com) Acting as the advisor in a sub-advised structure, the firm collaborates with investment management firms to launch unique and innovative products by providing a turn-key solution that includes product consultation, market intelligence, marketing support, product placement, sales reporting, compliance services, and advanced trading.

An investor should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses of the Funds before investing. This and other information can be found in the funds' prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling

1-855-650-7453. The prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

Ceros Financial Services, Inc., member FINRA/SIPC, serves as distributor to the funds through its many selling agreements and is a commonly held affiliate of Advisors Preferred. Advisors Preferred and Ceros are not affiliated with the funds' subadviser.

Investing in mutual funds involves risk, including loss of principal. Other risks may include Management Risk, Equity Securities Risk, Futures Risk, ETF Risk, Market Risk, No History of Operations Risk, Short Position Risk, Small and Medium Capitalization Stock Risk, Taxation Risk, Turnover Risk, Wholly Owned Subsidiary Risk. For additional details regarding these risk, the Fund's prospectus should be read carefully prior to investing.

There is no guarantee any investment strategy will generate a profit or prevent a loss. There is no guarantee the funds will achieve their investment objectives. Ceros does not provide tax or legal advice. Please consult your tax and/or legal counsel for specific tax or legal questions and concerns. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss in a declining financial market.

